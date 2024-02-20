More Addictions Treatment Spaces to Open in Lloydminster

CANADA, February 20 - Released on February 20, 2024

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod today announced 15 new addictions treatment spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre near Lloydminster.

The new spaces will help adults access inpatient addictions treatment and will be open to all Saskatchewan residents.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to getting people the support they need as they start their recovery journey," McLeod said. "The new spaces at Thorpe Recovery Centre are part of our promise to add 500 addictions treatment spaces across the province, which is a key pillar of Saskatchewan's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

Today's new spaces in Lloydminster bring the total number of treatment spaces that have been announced under Saskatchewan's Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions to 183. This includes 26 post-treatment spaces at St. Joseph's Addiction Recovery Centre in Estevan, 32 intensive outpatient treatment spaces through Possibilities Recovery Center in Saskatoon, 14 inpatient addictions treatment spaces at the former Drumming Hill Youth Centre facility in North Battleford, 60 inpatient treatment spaces in Lumsden, and 36 virtual spaces through EHN Canada. This exceeds the Government of Saskatchewan's original commitment to add 150 addictions treatment spaces and advances toward the new target of adding 500 more spaces.

Thorpe Recovery Centre was one of the successful proponents chosen through a competitive Request for Proposals process initiated by the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority seeking addictions treatment services, including intensive outpatient, inpatient treatment services and recovery or transitional services.

The Ministry of Health has issued a Request for Supplier Qualification for approximately 250 more addictions treatment spaces across the province and anticipates several new spaces will open in the coming months.

