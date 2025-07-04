New Health care Investments in Melville and Esterhazy

CANADA, July 4 - Released on July 4, 2025

As a part of her Saskatchewan summer tour, Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr is visiting Melville and Esterhazy. While in both communities, Minister Carr will meet with local leadership, health care staff and visit several health care facilities.

"By visiting local health care facilities, I am better able to learn from front line health care workers more about the conditions for patients, residents and staff," Carr said. "I appreciate the opportunity to talk with our dedicated frontline health care workers and personally recognize them for the hard work they do."

Government is investing over $1.3 million in capital and equipment upgrades in both Melville and Esterhazy over the next two years to ensure safe and comfortable health care facilities for patients, residents and staff.

As part of government's investment, projects in Melville include new flooring at the St. Paul's Lutheran Home, work estimated to cost $100,000. Additionally, water systems estimated at $160,000 are scheduled to be replaced at the St. Paul's Lutheran Home. At the Melville & District Health Centre, flooring work is planned and is estimated to cost $150,000.

Government previously invested $145,000 in 2024-25 to replace windows at the St. Paul's Lutheran Home.

In Esterhazy, early planning work is underway to replace the St. Anthony's Hospital and Centennial Special Care Home with an integrated facility with $250,000 allocated this year. Additionally in 2026-27, there are plans to replace sewer lines at St. Anthony's Hospital, and sanitary waste piping at Centennial Special Care home, projects which combined are estimated at $650,000.

In 2024-25, the Saskatchewan Health Authority invested in a ceiling mount digital radiology room with a wall stand. The equipment is currently being installed at St. Anthony's Hospital and will be operational later this year. Equipment funded by St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation and valued at $358,000 was also recently added. This included: a telemetry system, a chemistry analyzer with interface, a hematology analyzer with interface, a module for a lab information system and an automated medication dispensing system.

"I want to thank the St. Anthony's Hospital Foundation for their contributions to improve health care in their community," Carr said.

