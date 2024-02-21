Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,312 in the last 365 days.

Rapha Clinic Hosts Fourth Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament

Non-profit to utilize proceeds to provide medical and dental care to uninsured adults in West Georgia

We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need for the fourth year.”
— Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board
TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia is hosting its fourth annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 26 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. Shotgun is at 9 a.m.

There are opportunities to play as an individual, to play as a team and/or sponsor the event. The funds raised go directly to serving the needs of West Georgia patients. Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.

“We look forward to having a spirited competition while raising much needed funds in support of Rapha’s mission to care for those in need for the fourth year,” said Bill Calhoun, DDS and Chairman of the Board. “Last year was an incredible success with more than $20,000 raised, and we hope to raise more this year to serve our West Georgia community members in need with affordable medical care.”

Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year’s event can contact Amy Parrish at aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha Clinic at (620) 664-7301. Supporters can also visit bit.ly/49tIP17 to register and sponsor for the event. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.

Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rapha Clinic Hosts Fourth Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more