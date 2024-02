St. Albans Barracks // Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A2001037

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 2/20/24 at approximately 13:00

STREET: RT 118

TOWN: Montgomery

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sylvester’s Market

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: SUV, color black

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: reported damage to the right rear

INJURIES: unknown

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jon-Thomas Kuck

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1998

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: A6

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: reported left front

INJURIES: none

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police are investigating a report of a hit and run crash. The vehicles involved are a silver 1998 Audi A6 and a black Nissan SUV. This reportedly occurred on RT 118 in Montgomery near Sylvester’s Market. The black Nissan SUV reportedly kept going on RT 118 toward Richford following the collision. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police at 802-524-5993.