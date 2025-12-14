Williston Barracks // Domestic Assault - Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009940
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/13/25 at 16:08 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear St, Charlotte, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Denis Nunez
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 13, 2025, at approximately 16:08 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a family disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the town of Charlotte. Investigation revealed that Nunez had assaulted a household member. Nunez was arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released and was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden County Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 10:30 hours to answer for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 @ 10:30 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.