Williston Barracks // Domestic Assault - Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25A1009940

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus                        

STATION: Williston Barracks             

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/13/25 at 16:08 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spear St, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Denis Nunez                          

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 13, 2025, at approximately 16:08 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a family disturbance that had occurred at a residence in the town of Charlotte. Investigation revealed that Nunez had assaulted a household member. Nunez was arrested and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. He was later released and was issued a citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Chittenden County Criminal Division on 12/15/2025 at 10:30 hours to answer for the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/15/25 @ 10:30 hours       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

