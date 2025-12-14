Submit Release
Williston Barracks / MV Crash / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A1009969

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler                         

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 1356 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N Mm 88.4, South Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: PENDING

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN                             

AGE: -

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: -

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 89 N near mile marker 88.4 in South Burlington. It was reported the vehicle continued to drive in the median before entering the southbound lane of travel and continuing to travel north. Upon arrival to the crash, the vehicle was unable to be located and had left the scene. The investigation is currently ongoing.

 

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

