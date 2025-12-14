Williston Barracks / MV Crash / Request for Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009969
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Quincy Chandler
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 1356 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 89 N Mm 88.4, South Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: PENDING
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE: -
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: -
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash into the median on Interstate 89 N near mile marker 88.4 in South Burlington. It was reported the vehicle continued to drive in the median before entering the southbound lane of travel and continuing to travel north. Upon arrival to the crash, the vehicle was unable to be located and had left the scene. The investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips may also be made by going to https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
