St. Albans Barracks | Burglary | Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2009143

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau, Trooper Andrew Underwood

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 12/14/2025 at 0252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 3108 VT 78 in Highgate, Highgate Irving

VIOLATION: Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Under investigation

VICTIM: Highgate Irving

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 14, 2025, at 0252 hours, Vermont State Police received an alarm notification at the Highgate Irving. Upon the Keyholder's arrival, the glass entrance door had been smashed. Store footage shows two individuals on a four-wheeler coming south on Gore Rd. The suspects then gain entry into the store by breaking the main entrance glass door. The suspects then leave, heading towards Decatur St. on the same four-wheeler. The items taken included approximately 15 cartons of cigarettes. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

