PLANO, TX, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Brennan Named New Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International

Kaye/Bassman International Corp., a leading executive search firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Jim Brennan as a Managing Partner within the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology recruiting practice.

Jim brings over 20 years of experience in physician recruitment, with a proven track record of success in building and leading high-performing teams, and becoming a trusted partner in physician recruitment.

Prior to joining Kaye/Bassman, Jim served as the Founder and Managing Director of KMB Search Group, specializing in placing top-tier physicians across various specialties. His leadership was instrumental in establishing the firm as one of the most successful physician recruitment practices in the country. Jim has earned a stellar track record, having built a leading physician recruitment practice and placing over 1,000 healthcare professionals.

“We are so fortunate to have Jim Brennan join our organization. Jim has built an incredible reputation over many years and I am proud to call him a partner and to support him in helping serve his clients and candidates with excellence,” commented Jeff Kaye, Co-CEO of Kaye/Bassman International.

Jim's expertise and leadership will be invaluable in expanding Kaye/Bassman's reach and impact within the healthcare sector. He will focus on recruiting top talent for critical physician roles across diverse specialties, building a high-performing team of dedicated healthcare recruiters and delivering exceptional client service and exceeding expectations.

“When I think of recruiters in Oncology Clinical Development, only one name comes to my mind, and that is Jim Brennan. With nearly 20 years of experience, his relationships and expertise in this area are second to none,” says Michael Pietrack, Managing Director of Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology practice.

For more information about the Kaye/Bassman Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology team, please visit:

https://www.kbic.com/recruiting/pharmaceutical-biotechnology

About Kaye/Bassman International

With over 30 recruiting practice areas, Kaye/Bassman International specializes in the ideal talent acquisition model serving specific functional areas, industry sectors, position levels, and geographic locations. The firm is flexible in customizing the process, relationship, and terms to the unique needs and expectations of its clients. The Kaye/Bassman International Client Focused Search ® approach combined with the industry-leading Market Mastery Model enables the firm to identify, attract, evaluate, and acquire the right candidates, leadership, and key contributors for its client’s most urgent and critical hiring needs.

Media Contact:

Darren McDougal

Chief Marketing Officer

972.931.5242

www.kbic.com