Nebraska Department of Education Unveils $10 Million School Safety and Security Grant Program

February 20, 2024

In an effort to enhance the security and safety of Nebraska’s educational institutions, the Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) announces the opening of the competitive School Safety and Security-Related Infrastructure Grant. With a $10 million fund appropriated by the Nebraska Legislature in June, this initiative is dedicated to supporting public and private schools in their efforts to upgrade security-related infrastructure.

The grant aims to address the critical need for improved physical security measures across educational settings, allocating funds towards advanced technology, essential safety equipment, and significant infrastructure enhancements. Eligible upgrades include bleeding control kits, door locking mechanisms, visitor management systems, ground lighting, notification systems, screening devices, and other vital security measures. The primary goal is to foster secure and conducive learning environments for students across the state.

Schools are invited to submit their applications for a share of the competitive grant funds. The submission deadline is set for March 14th, 2024, with the anticipation of award announcements by April 3, 2024. Interested parties are urged to consult the attached document for comprehensive details on the grant program’s objectives, eligibility criteria, permissible fund usage, application requirements, grant timeline, and post-award obligations.

The NDE strongly encourages all eligible institutions to seize this critical opportunity to augment their safety protocols and infrastructure. By working collectively, we can ensure a safer and more secure learning environment for our students and educators.

School Safety and Security Infrastructure Grant