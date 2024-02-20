Submit Release
NAVISTAR DEFENSE AWARDED CONTRACT TO DELIVER FUEL TANKERS TO EGYPT

MADISON HEIGHTS , MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) announced an award from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as part of their Heavy Equipment Procurement Program (HEPP), valued at more than $10 million, to provide 30 Militarized Commercial Off-the-Shelf (MilCOTS) for the Egyptian military.

The 6x6 tankers are built on the International® HV™ chassis and can hold up to 3,000 gallons of fuel.

“Navistar Defense’s MilCOTS vehicles combine proven commercial technologies with militarized capabilities, resulting in superior logistics and tactical solutions at lower costs,” said Michael Gray, chief growth officer, Navistar Defense.

The vehicles will be produced in Springfield, Ohio. Delivery is planned to begin in Fall 2024. The vehicles will be maintained by Egypt Power, our in-country parts and service provider.

About Navistar Defense
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Navistar Defense manufactures and sustains tactical wheeled and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for the U.S. government and NATO allies and provides contract manufacturing services at its facility in West Point, Mississippi. Additional information is available at www.NavistarDefense.com.

Amy McCaskill
Navistar Defense
+1 331-702-8035
amy.mccaskill@navistardefense.com

