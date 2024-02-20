Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,640 in the last 365 days.

Compost Facility to Reopen March 2

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the reopening of the Compost Facility on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Residents can once again look forward to the facility’s various load events that help contribute to a greener, more sustainable Lawrence. The facility’s state-of-the-art composting process is a point of pride for the city, emphasizing our commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Compost Facility will celebrate its reopening with a “self-load” event from 9 am to 1 pm. As a reminder, residents choosing to take part in this event must bring their own tools to load and unload. The compost facility is a cash only facility.

“Last year, we kept over 15,000 tons of material out of the landfill,” says Megan Withiam, Environmental Programs Technician with the City of Lawrence. “We also gave out over 6,700 tons of composted material.”

Learn more about the compost facility, yard waste collection, and the City of Lawrence’s commitment to sustainable practices by checking out the video below. Further information and an interactive calendar can be found online at: lawrenceks.org/swm/compost-facility

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence 
The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

You just read:

Compost Facility to Reopen March 2

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more