Compost Facility to Reopen March 2

The City of Lawrence is thrilled to announce the reopening of the Compost Facility on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Residents can once again look forward to the facility’s various load events that help contribute to a greener, more sustainable Lawrence. The facility’s state-of-the-art composting process is a point of pride for the city, emphasizing our commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Compost Facility will celebrate its reopening with a “self-load” event from 9 am to 1 pm. As a reminder, residents choosing to take part in this event must bring their own tools to load and unload. The compost facility is a cash only facility.

“Last year, we kept over 15,000 tons of material out of the landfill,” says Megan Withiam, Environmental Programs Technician with the City of Lawrence. “We also gave out over 6,700 tons of composted material.”

Learn more about the compost facility, yard waste collection, and the City of Lawrence’s commitment to sustainable practices by checking out the video below. Further information and an interactive calendar can be found online at: lawrenceks.org/swm/compost-facility

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

