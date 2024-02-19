U.S. Forces Participate in Indian Navy-led Exercise MILAN

This year marks the second time the U.S. has participated in the biennial exercise in order to build combined interoperability with regional allies and partners. MILAN in Hindi means “meeting.”

MILAN 2024 includes forces from more than 50 countries, the largest participation in the exercise. This year’s exercise focuses on strengthening military-to-military ties to contribute toward a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific.

MILAN 2024 will include a harbor phase followed by a sea phase where ships will focus on high-end tactical training, maneuvering drills, air-defense exercises, submarine familiarization, multinational replenishment-at-sea, communications drills, gunnery exercises, and joint warfighting scenarios.

“We are grateful for the leadership of our Indian Navy partners in putting together exercise MILAN and providing us the opportunity to advance multilateral interoperability,” said Capt. Ryan Leary, commanding officer, USS Halsey. “India is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of regional fora, and an engine for regional growth and development.”

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.