City of Bolton Town Clerk Arrested for Embezzlement

February 20, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Shelia Williams for embezzlement. Williams is accused of embezzling cash payments from the City of Bolton’s water department. She was served with a $35,882.59 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators who worked this case in my office and the prosecutors who chose to take it,” said State Auditor Shad White. ‘Working together, we will continue to put a stop to misuse of taxpayer dollars.”

Williams faces up to 20 years and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

A $50,000 surety bond covers Williams’ employment for the City of Bolton. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption. Williams will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

