Two People Injured in Ludlow Fire 

LUDLOW — Medical oxygen was a likely factor in a fire that injured two people in Ludlow yesterday, said Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan Pease and State Fire Marshal Jon Davine.

The Ludlow Fire Department responded to 68 State St. for a report of a fire shortly before 5:30 yesterday evening. On arrival, they found two injured parties, both older adults, who were transported to an area hospital. One was later transported to Boston for additional medical care.

Based on observations at the scene, the victims’ injuries, and witness interviews, fire investigators believe the incident involved home oxygen, which can make it easier for fires to start and spread. A similar fire involving home oxygen took place in Ludlow last January, injuring one person.

“The exact cause of this fire is still under investigation, but we know that fire thrives on oxygen,” said Chief Pease. “Home oxygen can create an environment where fires will start easier, spread faster, and burn hotter. It you or someone you love uses home oxygen, it’s especially important to practice fire safety. Sparks and open flames can easily cause hair, clothing, bedding, and upholstery to ignite and cause terrible burns.”

“Home oxygen is a factor in fire-related injuries every year in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Don’t let this vital medical tool contribute to a fire hazard. Candles, smoking materials, and other open flames can start a serious fire very easily in an oxygen-rich environment. At least seven of these fires have claimed residents’ lives since 2021.”

For more information on fire safety where home oxygen is in use, visit www.mass.gov/info-details/home-oxygen-safety.

The fire remains under investigation by the Ludlow Fire Department and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

