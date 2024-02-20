Tuesday, February 20
WA House and Senate lawmakers release $71 billion supplemental operating budget plans
Washington state House and Senate lawmakers announced their supplemental operating budget proposals Monday, with each chamber dedicating most of the funding to K-12 education and behavioral health. Senate lawmakers are proposing a $71.7 billion supplemental operating budget, adding approximately $1.9 billion in new spending. House lawmakers are proposing $71 billion, slightly under what the Senate is asking for. Continue reading at The News Tribune. (The Olympian)
Bill before Washington Legislature would strip down rules for strip clubs
Washington is known for its strict laws against strip clubs, being the only state that doesn’t allow any establishments with nudity to have a liquor license. Dancers, who often have low incomes, can perform all night and leave owing money. Senate Bill 6105, which will have a committee hearing this morning, would cap club fees at $150 or 30 percent of the money a dancer made during a shift (whichever is less) and ban clubs from carrying over debts from previous shifts. Continue reading at The Columbian. (iStock)
Washington state pushes back on book bans
Democrats in Washington state want to pass a law this year that would slow conservative efforts to ban books in local classrooms and school libraries. The push in Washington’s Legislature follows a nationwide wave of attempts from the political right to limit what kids can read — often targeting works written by or about LGBTQ people and people of color. Under the Washington proposal, school officials couldn’t ban library books or course materials solely because the material focuses on protected classes, such as Black, Hispanic, Indigenous or LGBTQ people. Continue reading at Axios. (Aïda Amer)
