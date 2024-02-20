Submit Release
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE METROPOLITAN ENFORCEMENT GROUPS AND DRUG TASK FORCES SUCCESSES IN 2023

ILLINOIS, February 20 - Thousands of pounds of drugs and hundreds of firearms seized


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of illegal guns and drugs devastating neighborhoods across the state. In 2023, ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Forces (TFs) across the state seized 718 firearms, 17,812 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,904 individuals. ISP MEGs and TFs are comprised of state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies and are focused on enforcing Illinois drug laws, investigating gang activity, and combating high-level gun, drug, and human trafficking.


"From traffic to trafficking - drug, gun, and human trafficking, ISP is engaged," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Task Forces are critical to combatting trafficking and stopping the flow of drugs and guns into our communities. Last year alone, these officers arrested hundreds of criminals, seized thousands of pounds of illegal drugs into our communities, and removed hundreds of firearms from our streets."


The nine MEGs and 13 TFs across Illinois work with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Analysts, as well as the U.S. DEA, FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other agencies, to reduce crime through intelligence led policing, which focuses enforcement efforts on felony-level drug distribution and trafficking.


MEG and TF arrests, and gun and narcotics (in pounds) seizures in 2023.


MEG/TF Unit

Arrests

Guns

Narcotics (pounds)

Blackhawk Area Task Force

47

33

1,098

Central Illinois Enforcement Group

42

111

473

DuPage MEG

63

63

534

East Central Illinois Task Force

71

30

228

Kankakee Area MEG

122

41

1,028

Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team

304

15

1,046

Lake County MEG

51

28

149

Joliet MANS

93

24

2,042

MEG of Southwestern Illinois

215

72

1,326

Narcotics and Currency Interdiction Team

15

23

5,051

North Central Narcotics Task Force

80

20

833

Multi-County MEG

21

5

134

Quad City MEG

90

39

244

South Central Illinois Drug Task Force

80

20

410

Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force

59

4

14

Southern Illinois Drug Task Force

81

28

901

Southern Illinois Enforcement Group

40

14

515

State Line Area Narcotics Team

100

31

423

Task Force 6

117

22

239

Vermilion County MEG

90

34

153

West Central Illinois Task Force - Macomb-Quincy

69

53

8

Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team

54

26

963

Total

1,904

718

17,812

In 2023, the MEGs and TFs began conducting proactive human trafficking investigations. These details resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals engaged in crimes associated with human trafficking, while locating and offering recovery services to 15 victims of trafficking.


Highlights of MEG and TF cases worked in 2023.


- A Central Illinois Enforcement Group (CIEG), Springfield Pro-Active Crime Unit, and U.S. DEA joint investigation resulted in numerous firearms seized, including a sawed-off shotgun, an assault-style rifle, five handguns (one of which was reported stolen), nearly 8,200 grams of fentanyl, more than 800 grams of heroin, more than 500 grams of cocaine, nearly 45 grams of crack cocaine, and more than10,500 grams of cannabis.


- An ISP, Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics, Will County Police Assistance Team, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Bolingbrook area resulted in six arrests with charges of Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Grooming.


- Quad City MEG along with the DEA conducted a narcotics investigation and seized 14 pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm.


- ISP, CIEG, and West Central Illinois Task Force arrested eight individuals during an underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Springfield area. Charges include Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.


- An ISP, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, CIEG, Christian County Sheriff's Office, and HSI underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Metro East area resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, who were charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, and Solicitation of Sexual Act.


Along with removing illegal drugs from the streets of Illinois, ISP MEGs and TFs also participate in community engagement to discuss the dangers of drugs. In 2023, MEG and TF agents partnered with and/or provided prevention and education seminars to various community groups, schools, health facilities, and treatment organizations, including citizen police academies, Drug Endangered Children Conference, Adams County Substance Abuse Coalition, various National Night Out events, Treatment Alternatives for Safer Communities, Deflection Avenues Reconnection Team, and dozens of other entities.


A policy board comprised of ISP officers, elected officials, and chief law enforcement officers or their designees oversee the nine MEGs, which cover 20 counties. The 13 TFs cover 50 counties. A map of the MEG and TF coverage area can be found on the ISP website at

