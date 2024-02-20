ILLINOIS STATE POLICE METROPOLITAN ENFORCEMENT GROUPS AND DRUG TASK FORCES SUCCESSES IN 2023

ILLINOIS, February 20 - Thousands of pounds of drugs and hundreds of firearms seized





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of illegal guns and drugs devastating neighborhoods across the state. In 2023, ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Forces (TFs) across the state seized 718 firearms, 17,812 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,904 individuals. ISP MEGs and TFs are comprised of state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies and are focused on enforcing Illinois drug laws, investigating gang activity, and combating high-level gun, drug, and human trafficking.





"From traffic to trafficking - drug, gun, and human trafficking, ISP is engaged," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Task Forces are critical to combatting trafficking and stopping the flow of drugs and guns into our communities. Last year alone, these officers arrested hundreds of criminals, seized thousands of pounds of illegal drugs into our communities, and removed hundreds of firearms from our streets."





The nine MEGs and 13 TFs across Illinois work with the Statewide Terrorism Intelligence Center and Illinois National Guard Counterdrug Analysts, as well as the U.S. DEA, FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, and other agencies, to reduce crime through intelligence led policing, which focuses enforcement efforts on felony-level drug distribution and trafficking.





MEG and TF arrests, and gun and narcotics (in pounds) seizures in 2023.





MEG/TF Unit Arrests Guns Narcotics (pounds) Blackhawk Area Task Force 47 33 1,098 Central Illinois Enforcement Group 42 111 473 DuPage MEG 63 63 534 East Central Illinois Task Force 71 30 228 Kankakee Area MEG 122 41 1,028 Kendall County Cooperative Police Assistance Team 304 15 1,046 Lake County MEG 51 28 149 Joliet MANS 93 24 2,042 MEG of Southwestern Illinois 215 72 1,326 Narcotics and Currency Interdiction Team 15 23 5,051 North Central Narcotics Task Force 80 20 833 Multi-County MEG 21 5 134

Quad City MEG 90 39 244 South Central Illinois Drug Task Force 80 20 410 Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 59 4 14 Southern Illinois Drug Task Force 81 28 901 Southern Illinois Enforcement Group 40 14 515 State Line Area Narcotics Team 100 31 423 Task Force 6 117 22 239 Vermilion County MEG 90 34 153 West Central Illinois Task Force - Macomb-Quincy 69 53 8 Will County Cooperative Police Assistance Team 54 26 963 Total 1,904 718 17,812

In 2023, the MEGs and TFs began conducting proactive human trafficking investigations. These details resulted in the arrest of 27 individuals engaged in crimes associated with human trafficking, while locating and offering recovery services to 15 victims of trafficking.





Highlights of MEG and TF cases worked in 2023.





- A Central Illinois Enforcement Group (CIEG), Springfield Pro-Active Crime Unit, and U.S. DEA joint investigation resulted in numerous firearms seized, including a sawed-off shotgun, an assault-style rifle, five handguns (one of which was reported stolen), nearly 8,200 grams of fentanyl, more than 800 grams of heroin, more than 500 grams of cocaine, nearly 45 grams of crack cocaine, and more than10,500 grams of cannabis.





- An ISP, Joliet Metropolitan Area Narcotics, Will County Police Assistance Team, and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Bolingbrook area resulted in six arrests with charges of Indecent Solicitation of a Child and Grooming.





- Quad City MEG along with the DEA conducted a narcotics investigation and seized 14 pounds of crystal methamphetamine along with a loaded firearm.





- ISP, CIEG, and West Central Illinois Task Force arrested eight individuals during an underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Springfield area. Charges include Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child.





- An ISP, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, South Central Illinois Drug Task Force, CIEG, Christian County Sheriff's Office, and HSI underage human trafficking demand suppression operation in the Metro East area resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, who were charged with Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Travelling to Meet a Child, Grooming, and Solicitation of Sexual Act.





Along with removing illegal drugs from the streets of Illinois, ISP MEGs and TFs also participate in community engagement to discuss the dangers of drugs. In 2023, MEG and TF agents partnered with and/or provided prevention and education seminars to various community groups, schools, health facilities, and treatment organizations, including citizen police academies, Drug Endangered Children Conference, Adams County Substance Abuse Coalition, various National Night Out events, Treatment Alternatives for Safer Communities, Deflection Avenues Reconnection Team, and dozens of other entities.





A policy board comprised of ISP officers, elected officials, and chief law enforcement officers or their designees oversee the nine MEGs, which cover 20 counties. The 13 TFs cover 50 counties. A map of the MEG and TF coverage area can be found on the ISP website at