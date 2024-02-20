Phishing SMS that impersonates Apple resurfaces Stay alert to avoid your account from being stolen

MACAU, February 20 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) recently discovered that scammers are once again impersonating the company Apple. They randomly send text messages containing phishing links to many residents. These messages allege that the recipients' accounts have been locked due to security issues. They are instructed to log into their Apple accounts via the link embedded in the message to verify their accounts.

The link redirects to a webpage resembling Apple's official login page. Should people inadvertently enter their login credentials on this webpage, the scammers can use their Apple ID accounts for illegal purposes, potentially resulting in financial losses.

The Anti-Fraud Coordination Center of the Judiciary Police urges citizens to:

1. Remain vigilant and avoid indiscriminately clicking links embedded in text messages.

2. Regardless of the message's sender, independently verify the authenticity of the message and the necessary procedures through official channels.

3. If you have suspicions, please call the Judiciary Police’s anti-fraud enquiry hotline at 8800 7777.