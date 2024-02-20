Combating Human Trafficking

Although January is recognized as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, there is no better time than the present to raise awareness about the scourge of human trafficking, educating the public on how to identify and prevent this crime, honoring the resilience of survivors, and reaffirming our commitment to ending human trafficking in all its forms.

Human trafficking is a grave violation of human rights, affecting millions worldwide through forced labor, sexual exploitation, and other forms of servitude. The complexity of human trafficking necessitates a multidisciplinary approach, involving public awareness, education, victim support, law enforcement training, and legislative action.

The City of Boston’s Collaborative Efforts Against Sexual Exploitation (CEASE) initiative represents an important partnership among law enforcement, non-profit organizations, and community stakeholders, aimed at dismantling networks that profit from sexual exploitation and providing comprehensive support to survivors.

The Commonwealth’s Anti-Trafficking (CAT) Task Force has been instrumental in coordinating statewide efforts to combat human trafficking, bringing together a multi-disciplinary team focused on enhancing victim services, improving data collection, and strengthening the legal framework to ensure justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

The Council commits to advancing legislation, policies, and programs aimed at eradicating human trafficking, protecting victims, prosecuting offenders, and fostering international and interstate cooperation.