Apollos Field House Study Report

On February 20, 2024, the Boston Landmarks Commission posted a study report on the proposed designation of the Apollos Field House as a Landmark under Chapter 772 of the Acts of 1975, as amended.

The Apollos Field House is significant as a sophisticated and well-preserved example of a Federal-style dwelling in the Union/Washington streets area in the Charlestown neighborhood of Boston. The building is also significant as a well-preserved example of the local Charlestown brick ender, oblong-form, ell-house-type dwelling and as the work of local housewright and carpenter William Wiley (1757–1827). The building is distinguished by its brick end chimneys and full-height brick gable walls on the east and west elevations; center-hall, single-pile plan; elliptical fanlight and sidelights around the main entry on the south façade; and rear ell. The building also speaks to the complexity of the architectural milieu of buildings designed and constructed in Boston and surrounding towns in the early 19th century.

This study report contains Standards and Criteria that have been prepared to guide future physical changes to the property in order to protect its integrity and character.

There are two ways to provide feedback on this potential landmark designation:

  1. Please provide your written feedback at this link: feedback form.
  2. You can also attend the virtual public hearing scheduled for March 12, 2024. Members of the public can attend this hearing and provide comments there. Please look for the meeting notice in the public meetings notice section of the City website.

 

