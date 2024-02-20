Upcoming Closure of Northbound Germantown Road

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) contract crews will be closing the northbound lanes of Germantown Road this weekend for repairs to the Wolf River Bridge.

The weekend work is in preparation for the future 10-day closure that will begin the following weekend.

All work is weather-dependent.

Friday, February 23, 8:00 pm through Monday, February 26, 6:00 am and



Friday, March 1, 8:00 pm through Monday, March 11, 6:00 am

Northbound Germantown Road will be closed. Southbound lanes will be open.

*See the attached map for the detour.

