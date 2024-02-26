Journey Payroll & HR Expands Presence with New Fort Lauderdale, Florida Location
James Mack, industry veteran, leads Fort Lauderdale franchise expansion for Journey Payroll & HR, with experience and passion for innovative payroll solutions.FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, 33308, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Journey Payroll & HR is proud to announce the opening of its newest franchise in Fort Lauderdale, Florida led by industry veteran James Mack.
With over thirteen years of experience, James Mack has cultivated his expertise in the payroll and HR services industry. Starting as a Sales Consultant, James progressed through roles like HR Focus Sales Engineer and APS Director/Product Manager, demonstrating a commitment to continuous growth and innovation.
"I'm excited to bring my passion for providing innovative payroll solutions to the Fort Lauderdale community," says James Mack. "My journey has prepared me for this exciting chapter, where I can leverage my skills in consultative sales and strategic partnership development to make a positive impact."
Beyond his professional life, James Mack is an avid softball player, sports enthusiast, and foodie who ﬁnds joy in exploring new cuisines and culinary experiences. His love for jazz festivals reﬂects his belief in living a well-rounded life and contributing to the community. Choosing to become a Journey Payroll & HR franchisee aligns with James Mack's career aspirations and personal values. "This opportunity allows me to leverage my extensive experience in support of local businesses, providing unparalleled payroll and HR services that foster growth and success within our community," adds James Mack.
CEO, Kevin Welch, states, "I am honored to call James Mack our newest Journey Payroll & HR franchise owner. James has a commitment to his community and businesses within, which is what we are all about, and having his passion onboard is truly exciting. I've already been impressed by his sharp business acumen, coupled with a genuinely fun and supportive personality. James doesn't settle for the status quo – he's actively seeking better solutions for local businesses. With his proven track record of success and dedication, I have no doubt he'll thrive with Journey.”
Matt DeSantis, President of Franchise Success adds, "I am excited to welcome our new Journey Payroll & HR Franchise owner James, for many reasons! His passion, skills, and dedication are the perfect ingredients for success. Together, we'll create a thriving business, make a positive impact on clients, and build lasting connections within the Journey family.”
As James Mack embarks on this venture with Journey Payroll & HR, the focus is on introducing innovative solutions, building lasting client relationships, and leading a franchise that epitomizes dedication, innovation, and excellence.
Journey Payroll & HR looks forward to the success and positive impact that James Mack will bring to the Fort Lauderdale community.
About Journey Payroll & HR
Journey Payroll & HR is a leading provider of payroll and human resources solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to clients nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, Journey Payroll & HR empowers businesses to navigate the complexities of workforce management efficiently.
