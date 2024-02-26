HR for Health and Dental Practice Matchmaker Join Forces to Support Private Practice Dentists

HR for Health and Dental Practice Matchmaker Partnership HR for Health Dental Practice Matchmaker

Partnership Unlocks Access to HR and Compliance Tools for Independent Dental Practices

We share a strong belief in the value of independent dental practices, as well as a deep concern for how the burden of administration and compliance can get in the way of patient care.” — Ali Oromchian, CEO & Co-Founder of HR for Health

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading HR compliance software for dental and healthcare professionals, and Dental Practice Matchmaker, a networking platform for private practice dentists, are pleased to announce their new partnership. This collaboration introduces cutting-edge HR and compliance resources to thousands of independent dental practices across the U.S.

Dental Practice Matchmaker brings aspiring dental practice owners together with the network and resources they need to start off on the right foot. When owners take advantage of HR for Health’s all-in-one HR solution, they no longer worry about the complexities of documentation, onboarding, terminations, employee scheduling, or payroll.

Bridgett Jorgensen, DMD, CEO of Dental Practice Matchmaker commented, “We’re dedicated to supporting private practice dentists and students in finding opportunities, making connections, and achieving their career goals. By partnering with HR for Health, we help alleviate burden and stress associated with everyday tasks, and the fear of fines and lawsuits. This allows our members to focus on what they do best – taking care of patients.”

Ali Oromchian, JD, LL.M., CEO and Co-Founder of HR for Health added, “We share a strong belief in the value of independent dental practices, as well as a deep concern for how the burden of administration and compliance can get in the way of patient care. Our expertise in healthcare HR law and technology is a perfect fit with Dental Practice Matchmaker’s thousands of members.”

Both leaders are optimistic that this partnership will help make HR effortless, streamlined, and compliant for private practice dentists nationwide.

For more information about the partnership, view the partnership webpage.

About Dental Practice Matchmaker: Founded out of a 17,000 member Facebook group by Bridgett Jorgensen, DMD, Dental Practice Matchmaker aims to redefine dental transitions, fostering community-focused dentistry. Our commitment is to support private practice dentists and students in finding opportunities, making connections, and achieving their career goals. This is made possible through our user-friendly member website and mobile application, enabling private practice oriented dentists and students to network and grow together. Join us in shaping the future of dental practice transitions.

About HR for Health: HR for Health is a leading provider of comprehensive HR solutions designed specifically for healthcare professionals. With a deep understanding of the healthcare industry's intricacies, HR for Health enables practitioners to manage their HR needs effectively while focusing on delivering exceptional patient care.

