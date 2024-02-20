The €14.2 Billion European Dental Prosthetics Market Including CAD/CAM is fueled by Demographic and Digitization Shifts

The dental prosthetic market is significantly influenced by demographic trends, particularly, the increasing proportion of the aging population within Europe is indicating a rising demand.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, CEO and Senior Partner at iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm with unmatched specialization in the dental industry, has released its 2024 report on the European Dental Prosthetics Market. This comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including the crown and bridge, inlay and onlay, veneer, denture, denture teeth and CAD/CAD milled prosthetics markets.

The dental prosthetic market thrives on both demographic shifts and digitization trends. As of 2023, a significant portion, approximately 22%, of the European population surveyed in this report falls within the 65 years and older bracket. This age group exhibits a substantial demand for dental services, thereby propelling the need for dental prosthetics. The rise of digitization also plays a pivotal role in bolstering unit sales. The surge in demand for single-visit dental restoration procedures fuels this growth, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between technological advancements and market expansion.

One of the key factors restraining the expansion of the European dental prosthetic market revolves around the advancement of oral health practices. The notable improvement in oral care standards has resulted in a significant decrease in the number of patients experiencing complete edentulism, thereby impacting the demand for full dentures. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of chairside CAD/CAM systems presents a dual effect: while it fuels growth within the CAD/CAM prosthetics segment, it concurrently imposes limitations on the overall market value growth. This is primarily due to the tendency for milled prosthetics, including crowns, bridges, inlays, onlays, and veneers, to command lower average selling prices (ASPs), with the exception of dentures.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Impressive Market Expansion: The European dental prosthetic market was valued at approximately €14.2 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to surpass a value of €18 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Growth of Ceramic Materials: Ceramic materials, including zirconia and other ceramics, stand out as the preferred option in the inlay and onlay market. Within this category, the zirconia inlay and onlay segment is experiencing the most rapid growth.

Key companies mentioned in the report:

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), Ivoclar, VITA Zahnfabrik, Shofu Dental, Straumann Group (STMN), and numerous others, spanning across 15 European countries.

For more information on the European Dental Prosthetics Market, visit our report product pages:

https://idataresearch.com/product/european-dental-prosthetics-market/

About iData

iData Research stands out as the premier market research and intelligence provider, offering unparalleled insights and comprehensive data analysis across a multitude of industries. With a strong reputation and a proven track record, iData Research has solidified its position as the best choice for businesses seeking to make informed decisions in today's dynamic market landscape.

Why Should You Choose iData?

Extensive Industry Coverage: iData Research boasts an impressive range of industry coverage, spanning healthcare, medical devices, dental, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and more. This breadth of coverage ensures that clients from various sectors can access accurate, up-to-date information relevant to their business goals.

High-Quality Data: The cornerstone of iData Research's success is its commitment to providing high-quality data. Their team of expert analysts employs rigorous methodologies to collect and analyze data from reliable sources. This ensures that clients receive accurate, insightful, and actionable information to guide their strategic decisions.

In-Depth Analysis: iData Research goes beyond mere data presentation by offering in-depth analysis that goes right to the heart of industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscapes. Their reports provide a holistic understanding of market forces, helping clients identify opportunities and challenges.

Customized Solutions: Recognizing that every business is unique, iData Research offers customizable solutions that cater to specific client needs. Whether it's a small startup or a multinational corporation, their tailored offerings provide the right insights to drive growth and success.

Timely Updates: Staying ahead in today's fast-paced business environment requires access to real-time information. iData Research ensures that its clients are equipped with the latest data and insights, enabling them to make agile decisions and adapt to market changes swiftly.

Global Perspective: In an increasingly interconnected world, having a global perspective is essential. iData Research's reports provide insights into various geographic markets, enabling clients to make informed decisions regardless of their business's location.

Trusted by Industry Leaders: The fact that iData Research is trusted by industry leaders and renowned companies speaks volumes about the quality of their services. Their client list includes major players who rely on their insights for strategic planning.