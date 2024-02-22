Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP) Doctors Honored With “Top Doctors Award” by PHOENIX Magazine

Featured within are this years Top Docs by PHOENIX Magazine at Vascular & Interventional Partners

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, February 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vascular and Interventional Partners, Arizona’s premier interventional radiology clinic, proudly announces that three of its esteemed physicians, Dr. Chris Goettl , Dr. Kevin Hirsch, and Dr. Steve Chen , have been awarded the title of Top Doctors in Arizona in the field of Interventional Radiology.What is the Top Doctors Award?For over two decades, PHOENIX magazine has been recognizing the Valley’s finest physicians with the Top Doctors Award. This accolade is awarded to doctors who exhibit exceptional expertise, unwavering commitment to patient care, and remarkable contributions to their respective specialties.Nominations for this award undergo a meticulous review process by a panel of peers and medical professionals in relevant fields, ensuring that only the most deserving individuals receive this honor.About Doctors Goettl, Hirsch, and ChenDr. Goettl, the founder and CEO of ViP, is renowned for his work with complex vascular diseases and Y90 Radioembolization to treat liver cancer. In addition to this award, Dr. Goettl will also be recognized as the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine’s “Alumni of the Year” this spring. Dr. Hirsch , a leading figurehead at Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix, has made significant strides in interventional oncology and complex deep venous thrombosis interventions. He also co-founded the Interventional Stroke Program, turning the hospital into Arizona’s first certified Comprehensive Stroke Center.Dr. Chen currently serves as Chief of Interventional Radiology at Banner University Medical Center-Phoenix and specializes in interventional oncology and minimally invasive procedures for uterine fibroids. He is also a traveling consultant, educating physicians on Y90 Radioembolization procedures and radial access interventions.What is Interventional Radiology?Interventional Radiology is a cutting-edge specialty that utilizes minimally invasive procedures and advanced imaging techniques to diagnose and treat a wide range of medical conditions. By offering patients faster recovery times, less pain, and fewer complications compared to traditional surgery, interventional radiology is considered the future of modern medicine.Of this occasion, Dr. Goettl says, “We are fortunate to have an exceptional procedural team here at ViP whose commitment to excellence and patient-centered care truly embodies our core values. It fills me with pride to see these contributions recognized on a regional level.”ViP congratulates Drs. Goettl, Hirsch, and Chen, on this well-deserved recognition as Top Docs in Arizona, celebrating their ongoing commitment to advancing the field of interventional radiology and offering top-notch patient care.For more information about ViP and its team of expert physicians, visitAbout Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP):Vascular and Interventional Partners (ViP) is a premier provider of state-of-the-art interventional radiology care in Arizona. With a team of highly skilled physicians who have published extensively in leading academic journals and hold faculty titles at the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix, ViP is dedicated to offering the highest level of care to its patients.

