StateStreet Group Develops New Storage Facility in Canton, Miss.

StateStreet Group is pleased to expand StowAway Self Storage with our latest facility in Canton. Situated near the new Amazon Web Services data center site, we are proud be part of this area's growth.” — Justin Peterson, SSG President

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StateStreet Group, LLC (SSG) is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest self-storage facility, StowAway Canton, located on Soldiers Colony Road in Canton, with direct frontage onto I-55 North. The state-of-the-art facility offers over 600 units and 80,000 square feet of storage space to meet large or small storage needs in the Madison County area.

“StateStreet Group is pleased to expand our StowAway Self Storage brand with our latest facility in Canton,” said SSG President Justin Peterson. “Conveniently situated at the intersection of I-55 and Highway 22 West, and less than 2 miles from the site for the recently announced Amazon Web Services data center, we are glad that StowAway Canton can be a part of the growth in this area.”

The StowAway Canton facility is fully fenced and gated with over 40 security cameras and, for ease of loading and unloading, there is automatic sliding door entry into all climate-controlled buildings. To meet the diverse storage needs of the market, there is a mix of climate-control and non-climate-control units ranging in size from 5’x5’ to 10’x30’, with unit prices starting at $60 per month.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our latest facility,” said Natalie Sargent, SSG’s Regional Manager. “With its modern amenities and top-notch security features, and located directly across I-55 from Walmart, we are confident that StowAway Canton will become the preferred choice for individuals and businesses seeking easy and reliable storage solutions.”

In addition to its outstanding features, StowAway Canton also offers exceptional customer service. The facility is staffed by friendly and knowledgeable professionals who are dedicated to providing customers with a positive storage experience.

“To celebrate the grand opening of our new facility, we are offering special promotions for new customers,” said Toni Alexander, manager of StowAway Canton. “For a limited time, new tenants can enjoy their second and fourth months free on select units. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit StowAway Canton or call (601) 391-4120 to learn more about these exclusive offers.”

For more information about StowAway Canton or to reserve a unit, visit stowawayms.com or stop by the facility at 314 Soldiers Colony Road in Canton.

About StateStreet Group

StateStreet Group (SSG) is a leading real estate development and property management firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, with experience throughout the Southeast. SSG has over 50 years of experience managing numerous self-storage facilities for third-party owners as well as its own StowAway Self Storage brand, with locations in Ridgeland, Pearl, Richland, and Canton. SSG is constantly seeking ways to expand its portfolio, both throughout Mississippi and in surrounding states. To learn more, please visit statestreetgroup.com.