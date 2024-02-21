The #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists Belongs To Colby Cobb From Houston, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading international, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Sober’ by Colby Cobb is the latest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
Colby Cobb, a 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter, currently pursues his studies at Baylor University while carving his path in the music industry. Colby wrote ‘Sober’ after a heartfelt conversation with one of his friends in the aftermath of a one-night stand and concluded the outcome would have been different if they were both ‘sober.’ After writing the lyrics, Colby took the song to his producer, Keegan Ferrell, who helped to bring his vision to life. Through his evocative lyrics and soulful melodies, Colby taps into the depths of human emotion, resonating with audiences on an introspective level. Colby’s goal in life is helping and connecting with others…and to do so through music is his dream. Colby invites audiences into his world with his songs and by performing throughout Texas, as well as many states throughout the US, offering an emotive experience that remains long after the last note fades. You’ll want to keep an ear tuned as Colby’s musical journey unfolds, promising to captivate hearts and minds with each new release.
“Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 with ‘Sober’ feels like an incredible milestone, and I’m overflowing with gratitude for the aBreak Music platform, the listeners, and the supportive community it offers independent artists like myself,” said Colby Cobb. “I wrote ‘Sober’ from the comfort of my bedroom, and it’s surreal that it has been able to garner this kind of reach and be ranked among so many talented artists.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“While Colby’s music career is just getting started, Jay Stevens and I recognized his talent right away,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “In many ways, Colby exemplifies the extraordinary indie talent positioning to break through. What helps to set Colby apart is not just that he produces, writes, and plays multiple instruments…but it’s his awareness and self motivation, combined with these traits, that has us excited about his future.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
