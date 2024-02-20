Submit Release
St Johnsbury crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4001294                 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 @ 0602 hours

STREET: US Rt 5

TOWN: Fairlee

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawyer Mountain Rd

WEATHER: Cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Juvenile #1

AGE:  17 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Prius

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

 

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jeffrey Sharon

AGE:  62 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Escape

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side

INJURIES: None reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Rt 5 in Fairlee, VT. Upon arrival Fairlee FD had the road closed on both side due to the broken utility pole and lines down across US Rt 5.

 

Investigation revealed that Juvenile #1 in vehicle 1 lost control of her vehicle and struck the utility pole causing it to break and fall. Unfortunately, Sharon (62) and his vehicle were in the wrong spot at the wrong time as the broken utility pole fell and damaged his vehicle. Neither operators reported any injuries and both the vehicles were towed from the scene.

 

US Route 5 remained closed due to the broken utility pole and lines down. Green Mountain Power responded set a new pole and rehung the downed powerlines. With the help from Consolidated Communications and Eustis Cable the remaining cables were rehung and the roadway was reopened.

 

COURT ACTION: No

 

