St Johnsbury crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4001294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 02/20/24 @ 0602 hours
STREET: US Rt 5
TOWN: Fairlee
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Sawyer Mountain Rd
WEATHER: Cold
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Juvenile #1
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Prius
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jeffrey Sharon
AGE: 62
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Escape
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Driver's side
INJURIES: None reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the attached date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Rt 5 in Fairlee, VT. Upon arrival Fairlee FD had the road closed on both side due to the broken utility pole and lines down across US Rt 5.
Investigation revealed that Juvenile #1 in vehicle 1 lost control of her vehicle and struck the utility pole causing it to break and fall. Unfortunately, Sharon (62) and his vehicle were in the wrong spot at the wrong time as the broken utility pole fell and damaged his vehicle. Neither operators reported any injuries and both the vehicles were towed from the scene.
US Route 5 remained closed due to the broken utility pole and lines down. Green Mountain Power responded set a new pole and rehung the downed powerlines. With the help from Consolidated Communications and Eustis Cable the remaining cables were rehung and the roadway was reopened.
COURT ACTION: No