Spark TS Partners with Rio Grande Pacific Corporation for Innovative 24/7 Drug and Alcohol Testing Dispatching Services
Spark TS and RGPC's partnership ensures round-the-clock dispatching access for critical drug and alcohol testing services in the transportation industry
Our partnership with Spark TS leverages our vast railroad operations and dispatching expertise to enhance safety and operational efficiency, ensuring swift, precise drug testing services.”ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, USA, March 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spark TS, a transportation SaaS safety, compliance and drug & alcohol testing company, announces a new partnership with Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, experts in railroad operations and dispatch services, to provide round-the-clock dispatch support for drug and alcohol testing services. This collaboration advances the delivery of timely and efficient testing processes, critical for post-accident and random drug and alcohol screenings.
Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC) brings its extensive railroad dispatch network to Spark TS, emphasizing both organization’s commitment to safety, compliance, and innovation in serving the transportation industry.
RGPC’s dispatching services will be directly integrated with Spark TS's Rail Tasker™ software, significantly streamlining the entire drug and alcohol testing process for clients and collectors. By automatically collecting and populating all necessary testing information, including details from the Medical Review Officer (MRO) and laboratory results, this process eliminates time-consuming manual data entry. This new dispatch service not only accelerates the delivery of timely and accurate testing results but also drastically reduces the potential for costly human error.
"Joining forces with Rio Grande Pacific is much more than a service enhancement," said Holly Rainwater, Spark TS, Vice President of Drug and Alcohol Testing Programs. “When our clients and collectors call in the middle of the night with critical drug testing situations, they'll reach a real person—an expert deeply versed in railroad operations.”
The innovative dispatch service is operational 24/7, covering thousands of miles across the rail network, ensuring Spark TS clients and collectors have access to immediate drug and alcohol testing support whenever and wherever needed.
"Collaborating with Spark TS allows us to apply our rail dispatching expertise to vital safety screening services," Mitch Harris, Vice President of Safety and Compliance at Rio Grande Pacific Corporation, remarks. "It's a partnership that reflects our shared dedication to safety and efficiency standards in the rail industry, ensuring drug and alcohol testing is managed with precision and promptness."
About Spark TS™
Spark TS, a third-party administrator, is a leader in offering safety and compliance software and services solutions for the railroad and transportation industries. Spark TS set the standards for the CFR Part 243 Training Rule implementation with Rail Tasker™, a railroad mobile application for building safer work environments including operations testing, safety alert briefings, training, and drug and alcohol program management.
For more information about Spark TS, visit SparkTS.net
About Rio Grande Pacific Corporation
Ideas. Energy. Expertise.
Rio Grande Pacific Corporation (RGPC), based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a holding company for regional freight railroads offering a range of services including signal design, passenger operations, and dispatching across the US. Founded in 1986, RGPC has grown to operate four short lines and serve diverse industries, emphasizing community engagement, safety, and innovative transportation solutions.
For more information about Rio Grand Pacific Corporation, visit rgpc.com.
Jessica Kelley
Spark TS
media@sparkts.net