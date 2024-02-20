Lightspeed Systems® Gains UK Safer Internet Centre Accreditation
Lightspeed Systems are Amongst the First Providers to Achieve the UK Safer Internet Centre’s Accredited Filtering Provider StatusLONDON, ENGLAND, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightspeed Systems®, the global leader in providing digital safety, security, and equity solutions to primary education, announced they have achieved accreditation by the UK Safer Internet Centre as one of the first providers of web content filtering solutions to attain this validation.
“This status validates the important work undertaken by our engineering, product, and security teams to ensure that students have a safe and secure experience using the internet while promoting learning and exploration,” said Brook McShane Bock, Chief Product Officer of Lightspeed Systems. “We are proud to serve students in 42 countries around the world; especially in the UK where student wellbeing, mental health, and an inclusive culture prevails throughout the education system.”
From Self-Submitted to Accredited
The UK Safer Internet Centre has long maintained a self-certified list of filtering providers who serve the education market. Each year the providers themselves have been able to submit details of their compliance with governmental guidance on filtering in schools. “To have this scheme in place will afford schools and colleges greater confidence about the selection, suitability, and effectiveness of their filtering systems,” remarked David Wright, Director of the UK Safer Internet Centre. “We have seen first-hand the importance of filtering and monitoring systems, and now, this added layer of validation can support schools to strengthen their own protections against harmful online content.”
Market Validation
This accreditation comes at a crucial time for filtering and monitoring within UK schools, with an increased need to ensure appropriate safeguards are in place to support student wellbeing. “The 2023 version of the UK government’s Keeping Children Safe in Education document placed a significantly increased emphasis on internet filtering and digital monitoring, firmly articulating the importance for safeguarding and IT staff to work together to deliver a robust solution for children and young people,” explained Colin McCabe, International Director of Lightspeed Systems.
In this context, Lightspeed Systems’ flagship solution, Lightspeed Filter™, stands as a globally recognised solutions for schools. “We’re delighted to be having so many conversations with Designated Safeguarding Leads and IT Directors alike about Lightspeed Filter,” added McCabe. “It is a solution tailored specifically to schools and provides unique functions to allow students to maximise learning via online sources and to provide safeguarding staff the information they require to support students in need.”
About Lightspeed Systems®
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing schools with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Essex, UK, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
About UK Safer Internet Centre
The UK Safer Internet Centre (UKSIC) is a leading global partnership formed of three charities, (Childnet, the Internet Watch Foundation and SWGfL), helping to make the internet a great and safe place for everyone. A bridge between Government, industry, law enforcement, and society, they identify threats and harms online and then create and deliver critical advice, resources, education, and interventions that help keep children, young people, and adults safe.
