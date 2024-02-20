Future Interstate 69 in Union City Ready to Open

Submit Release
JACKSON, Tennessee – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is ready to open the mainline of SR 690 (future I-69) in Obion County on Wednesday, February 21. Crews will be there Wednesday morning to make the transition from the current roadway to the new roadway direction.

The section from west of SR 21 to south of SR 5 in Obion County has taken multiple projects over a decade and an investment of over $220 million.

The US 51 interchange with US 45 in Tennessee, stretching into Kentucky, is identified for funding in TDOT’s 10-Year Project Plan, with construction scheduled in Fiscal Year 2028. Once completed, future I-69 in Tennessee will be connected to future I-69 in Kentucky.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

