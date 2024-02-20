Bauer Media UK’s Audited Circulation Figures

Bauer Media remains the UK’s biggest-selling magazine publisher with more than 105 million audited copies circulated in 2023

Over a third of audited magazines sold in the UK in 2023 were published by Bauer Media

14 Bauer titles emerge as leaders in their respective competitive markets

Classic Bike bucks industry-wide trend to experience a significant boost in its print circulation

Investment in digital platforms sees 18 Bauer Media titles celebrate double digit year-on-year (YoY) digital growth

93% of Bauer’s digital brands recorded an increase in digital circulation in 2023 with Grazia, heat, MOJO and Today’s Golfer enjoying an increase of over 100% YoY

Bauer Media Group has posted its annual circulation figures for its UK Publishing business for 2023. The figures show that Bauer’s portfolio of brands retained their significant newsstand sales while continuing to expand their digital presence.

Commenting on the results, Chris Duncan, Bauer Media’s CEO of UK Publishing said: “We are extremely proud to see Bauer retain its position as the UK’s biggest publisher of consumer magazines with a set of results that demonstrate the wide reach of our brand portfolio, both in print and digitally. Our continued position as the leader across many markets is a true testament to our teams’ ability to produce content that consistently attracts highly engaged and loyal audiences.”

“A heartfelt thanks goes out to all our hardworking teams, retailers and advertisers, and our millions of loyal readers. Bauer remains committed to working with our partners to continue to innovate and evolve our exceptional content in 2024.”

Highlights in this period:

TV Listings

TV Choice 923,984; Total TV Guide 63,391

TV Choice (weekly) remains the UK’s No 1. selling print magazine with sales of more than 900,000 per issue.

(weekly) remains the UK’s No 1. selling print magazine with sales of more than 900,000 per issue. Total TV Guide (weekly) records an ABC of 63,391 average copies circulated each week.

(weekly) records an ABC of 63,391 average copies circulated each week.

Real Life

Take a Break 271,837; Take a Break Monthly 149,886; that’s life! 118,353

Take a Break (weekly) remains the UK’s best-selling women’s weekly magazine as it delivered an ABC of 271,837 and saw paid print subscriptions go up 19.5% YoY.

(weekly) remains the UK’s best-selling women’s weekly magazine as it delivered an ABC of 271,837 and saw paid print subscriptions go up 19.5% YoY. Take a Break Monthly posted an ABC of 149,886 copies circulated per issue.

posted an ABC of 149,886 copies circulated per issue. that’s life! (weekly) remains the second highest circulated title in the Real Life weekly market as it records an ABC of 118,353, with print subscriptions up 19.6% YoY.

Women’s Weekly Classics

Bella 108,240

Bella (weekly) retains its position as leader in the Women’s Weekly Classics Market as it saw subscriptions increase by 57.9% YoY.

Celebrity Weeklies

Closer 91,995; heat 86,354

Closer (weekly) celebrates circulation growth and retains its position as number two in the Celebrity Market with an ABC figure of 91,995 (+3.1% YoY), as it builds on its digital growth showing an increase of 71.3% YoY.

(weekly) celebrates circulation growth and retains its position as number two in the Celebrity Market with an ABC figure of 91,995 (+3.1% YoY), as it builds on its digital growth showing an increase of 71.3% YoY. heat (weekly) enjoyed another stellar performance recording an ABC figure of 86,354 (+18.6% YoY) with impressive digital growth of 103.9% YoY.

Glossies

Grazia, 94,430

Grazia (fortnightly) celebrated circulation growth with an ABC figure of 94,430, an increase of 7.1% YOY and demonstrated stellar performance in digital, driven by a 128.2% YoY increase in digital subscriptions.

(fortnightly) celebrated circulation growth with an ABC figure of 94,430, an increase of 7.1% YOY and demonstrated stellar performance in digital, driven by a 128.2% YoY increase in digital subscriptions. In addition to this growing reach, Grazia continues to demonstrate influence through their campaigns for positive social change, such as their work with Refuge calling for technology companies to better integrate women’s safety in the design of their products.

The growth has also been supported by the launch of Grazia CASA, an annual interior special launched in response to the continued fervour surrounding homewares and interior design.

Maturity

Yours 127,456

Yours (fortnightly) is the only fortnightly lifestyle magazine for women over 50 and recorded a total ABC of 127,456.

(fortnightly) is the only fortnightly lifestyle magazine for women over 50 and recorded a total ABC of 127,456. Readers continue to show loyalty and embrace digital subscriptions which has grown by 12.8% YoY.

Film & Music

Empire 73,291; MOJO 69,284

Empire (monthly) remains the biggest circulating film magazine with growth of 5.9% YoY, and a total ABC of 73,291. In the digital space, Empire saw an ABC increase of 78.4% YoY.

(monthly) remains the biggest circulating film magazine with growth of 5.9% YoY, and a total ABC of 73,291. In the digital space, Empire saw an ABC increase of 78.4% YoY. MOJO (monthly) continues to lead the music market with a total ABC of 69,284, a 10.4% YoY increase. It reaped the benefits of its continued investment in its digital platforms with a stellar 105.6% increase in digital subscriptions.

Sport

Today’s Golfer, 47,749

Today’s Golfer (monthly) maintains its position as the number one golf magazine as it saw an 11.3% YoY increase in its ABC figure, up to 47,749. Continuing its investment into its digital presence, Today’s Golfer saw its digital subscriptions increase by 101.1% YoY.

Angling Times, 14,898

Angling Times (weekly) continued to be the go-to source for anglers of all levels with a total ABC figure of 14,898.

Gardening

Garden Answers (monthly), 62,312; Modern Gardens (monthly), 31,201; Landscape (monthly), 34,923; Garden News (weekly), 25,926

Garden Answers (monthly) recorded a total ABC of 62,312 as it continues to be a vibrant and inspiring gardening magazine filled with ingenious design ideas and exciting plant combinations.

(monthly) recorded a total ABC of 62,312 as it continues to be a vibrant and inspiring gardening magazine filled with ingenious design ideas and exciting plant combinations. Modern Gardens (monthly) posted a total ABC of 31,201 with digital subscriptions increasing by 3.3% YoY.

(monthly) posted a total ABC of 31,201 with digital subscriptions increasing by 3.3% YoY. Landscape (monthly) continues to celebrate the best of British countryside throughout the seasons with a total ABC figure of 34,923.

(monthly) continues to celebrate the best of British countryside throughout the seasons with a total ABC figure of 34,923. Garden News (weekly) continues to be one of Britain’s most trusted voices in gardening, delivering a total circulation of 25,926, with a 5.6% YoY increase in digital circulation.

Outdoor and Hobbies

Country Walking (monthly) 38,169; Trail (monthly) 21,732

Country Walking (monthly) retains its title as Britain’s best-selling walking magazine as it recorded an annual ABC figure of 38,169, seeing a 28.6% YoY increase in digital subscriptions.

(monthly) retains its title as Britain’s best-selling walking magazine as it recorded an annual ABC figure of 38,169, seeing a 28.6% YoY increase in digital subscriptions. Trail (monthly) enjoyed a growth in annual ABC figure (+2.4% YoY), with a 4.4% YoY rise in print subscriptions and 17.5% YoY increase in digital subscriptions.

Bird Watching, 19,824

Bird Watching (monthly) recorded an average circulation of 19,824 and enjoyed a 7.9% YoY increase in its digital circulation.

Steam Railway, 27,125

Steam Railway (monthly) retains its position as the country’s biggest-selling steam news magazine posting an annual ABC of 27,125 and saw an 17.0% YoY increase in its digital subscriptions.

Model Rail, 16,587

Model Rail (monthly) posted an ABC figure of 16,587 as it continues to be one of Britain’s brightest and most informative magazine for model railway fans.

Motorcycling

MCN 35,370; Bike 32,518; RiDE 21,904; Classic Bike 27,846

MCN (weekly) retains its position as the market leader in the modern motorcycle sector recording an annual ABC figure of 35,370 with a 12.4% YoY increase in digital subscriptions as it continues to be at the core of the UK motorcycling community.

(weekly) retains its position as the market leader in the modern motorcycle sector recording an annual ABC figure of 35,370 with a 12.4% YoY increase in digital subscriptions as it continues to be at the core of the UK motorcycling community. Bike (monthly) remains one of the UK’s favourite monthly motorcycle magazines posting a slight increase (+0.7% YoY) in its overall ABC figures of 32,518.

(monthly) remains one of the UK’s favourite monthly motorcycle magazines posting a slight increase (+0.7% YoY) in its overall ABC figures of 32,518. RiDE (monthly) delivered an annual ABC figure of 21,904 as digital subscriptions increase by 12.2% YoY.

(monthly) delivered an annual ABC figure of 21,904 as digital subscriptions increase by 12.2% YoY. Classic Bike (monthly) saw its overall circulation increase by 3.2% YoY, with print circulation up by 2.5% YoY and digital circulation by 13.4% YoY.

Motoring

CAR 93,246; Classic Car Weekly 16,101; Classic Cars 34,990; Practical Classics 34,769;

CAR (monthly) retains its position as the best-selling motoring magazine, delivering an impressive 31.1% YoY increase in its total average circulation and an 81.4% increase in digital subscriptions.

(monthly) retains its position as the best-selling motoring magazine, delivering an impressive 31.1% YoY increase in its total average circulation and an 81.4% increase in digital subscriptions. Classic Car Weekly posted a total circulation of 16,101 with digital subscriptions up 11.5% YoY.

posted a total circulation of 16,101 with digital subscriptions up 11.5% YoY. Classic Cars (monthly) recorded an increase of 5.2% YoY in its overall ABC figure, thanks to digital circulation seeing an uptick of 25.6% YoY, making it second highest circulated magazine in the Classic Motoring Market.

(monthly) recorded an increase of 5.2% YoY in its overall ABC figure, thanks to digital circulation seeing an uptick of 25.6% YoY, making it second highest circulated magazine in the Classic Motoring Market. Practical Classics (monthly) delivered an annual ABC figure of 34,769 as it continues to provide the best hands-on classic car maintenance and restoration experience.

Transport

RAIL, 13,935

RAIL (fortnightly), the market-leading modern railway magazine enjoyed an 8.5% YoY increase in its digital ABC figure.

– ENDS –

