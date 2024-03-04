Sri Lanka Braces for Tourism Boom: Anticipates Spike in Last-Minute bookings amid 2024 Travel Surge Projections.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sri Lanka is poised for an exciting tourism surge in 2024, with ambitious plans aiming for 2.3 million tourist arrivals. Driving this surge is the plans of extension of visa exemption status for Indian travellers beyond March, a strategic move acknowledging India's pivotal role as the primary tourism market for Sri Lanka.
Sri Lankan Minister of Tourism emphasized this significant development at the OTM 2024, underlining the indispensable contribution of Indian tourists in steering Sri Lanka's tourism recovery. Sri Lanka aims to attract more visitors, particularly those who prefer last-minute trips and those who like to avoid the tedious visa application process.
Notably, Sri Lanka has gained recognition as one of the desired destinations for last-minute trips by Indians, and according to Google Trends reports for India, Sri Lanka ranks 4th among the top 10 most googled travel destinations by Indians. Additionally, FOX News has recently acknowledged it as one of the top 13 affordable destinations.
Amidst this promising landscape, the Sri Lankan Resorts of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts serve as gateways to unparalleled experiences within the island's most exotic locations. Strategically situated amidst breathtaking landscapes, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts showcases its expertise in destination exploration as these resorts offer more than just accommodation; they provide a portal to immerse oneself in Sri Lanka's rich culture, heritage, and natural splendour.
As travellers explore Sri Lanka's diverse offerings, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts enhances their experience with exclusive last-minute savings of up to 15% on direct bookings made within 7 days, available until 31st December 2024. With eight stunning properties dotting the island, each promises a unique and unforgettable stay. Furthermore, guests can elevate their experience with exclusive property-specific book direct benefits, ranging from complimentary upgrades to special amenities. These perks add an extra layer of indulgence, ensuring that every moment spent with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is nothing short of extraordinary.
With Sri Lanka emerging as a favourite destination on everyone's bucket list, there's never been a better time to embark on an unforgettable journey than now. Don't let this opportunity slip away—book now and let Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts be your guide to discovering the beauty and splendour of Sri Lanka.
To make your bookings, visit www.cinnamonhotels.com
