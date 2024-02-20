20 February 2024

85

The Ambassador of Mexico is accredited to Turkmenistan

On February 19, 2024, Chairman of the Mejlis D.Gulmanova received credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Turkmenistan Jose Luis Martinez Hernandez.

On behalf of the head of state, the speaker of the national Parliament congratulated the diplomat on his appointment and wished him success in his work to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Ambassador, in turn, conveyed warm words of greetings to the President of Turkmenistan on behalf of the leadership of Mexico, as well as wishes for well-being and prosperity to the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the diplomat was acquainted with the main directions and priorities of domestic and foreign policy, socio-economic transformations being carried out in our country.

Along with this, information was provided on the structure and legislative activities of the national parliament, and therefore, the parties expressed interest in establishing inter-parliamentary relations.

The Ambassador of Mexico assured that he would make every effort to expand bilateral cooperation.