Pacific Tourism Organisation Champions Data-Driven Tourism Growth in Tonga

In a collaborative effort to enhance the capabilities of Tonga Tourism, the Tongan Government ministries, and the Statistics Department, around 20 participants are engaging in a five-day training organized by the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

The training is a joint effort between SPTO, Tonga Tourism Authority, and the Ministry of Tourism and training focuses on best practices for collecting essential tourism-related data, encompassing visitor arrivals, expenditure, accommodation occupancy rates, and other pertinent indicators. Key participants are from the Tongan Tourism Authority, Tonga Statistics Department, Ministry of Tourism, the National Reserve Bank of Tonga, and Fiji Airways, reflecting a cross-sectoral approach to data collection and analysis.

SPTO’s Pacific Tourism Data Initiative (PTDI) is a pivotal project aimed at gathering and analysing tourism data to inform decisions for sustainable tourism development. Furthermore, the initiative is spearheading the implementation and collection of data for the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Dashboard, which sets standards for marketing and sustainable tourism indicators in the Pacific region.

Encompassing 10 Pacific Island nations (Cook Islands, Niue, PNG, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Tonga, Kiribati, Timor Leste, and FSM-Yap), the PTDI project is geared towards supporting evidence-based planning and decision-making. It includes the production of a bi-annual International Visitor Survey (IVS), an annual Business Confidence Index (BCI), and an annual Community Attitude Survey (CAS) report. These reports provide invaluable insights into community awareness and attitudes towards tourism.

SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker emphasised that the PTDI is a research project funded by the New Zealand Government, specifically designed to collect and report on tourism information. Additionally, the Digital Measurement and Benchmarking Programme forms an integral part of SPTO’s monitoring and evaluation function, executed in three components.

Mr Cocker also highlighted the collaborative nature of the workshops, which foster knowledge sharing among participating countries, tourism stakeholders, and international partners. Adding that the aim is to facilitate the exchange of best practices, lessons learned, and innovative approaches to tourism data collection and analysis.

“Data is King and is the cornerstone for decision making, developing plans and strategies. These training sessions empower local stakeholders, including government agencies, tourism operators, and community organizations, to actively participate in tourism data collection and management processes. Field visits and collaboration with local partners in Tonga are crucial to SPTO’s commitment to the sustainable development of the Pacific tourism industry,” Mr. Cocker stated.

“The initiative underscores a collective effort to strengthen the foundations of tourism data management, positioning the Pacific region for informed and sustainable tourism growth. The collaboration between government bodies, industry stakeholders, and international partners signifies a commitment to advancing the tourism industry in the Pacific for the benefit of all involved.”