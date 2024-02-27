Veterinary Software Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Software Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary software market size is predicted to reach $1.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.
The growth in the veterinary software market is due to the surge in spending on animal health. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary software market share. Major players in the veterinary software market include Henry Schein Inc., Zoetis, Patterson Companies Inc., Covetrus Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Carestream Health Inc., 2i Nova, MWI Animal Health.
Veterinary Software Market Segments
•By Product Type: Veterinary Practice Management Software, Veterinary Imaging Software, Other Product Types
•By Type: Integrated Software, Stand-Alone Software
•By Practice Type: Exclusive Small Animal Practices, Mixed Animal Practices, Exclusive Large Animal Practices
•By Delivery Mode: On-premise, Cloud/Web-based
•By End User: Hospitals/Clinics, Reference Laboratories
•By Geography: The global veterinary software market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The veterinary software refers to software tools designed to assist veterinary practices, pet care clinics, specialists, and independent practices in managing their day-to-day operations. This software features basic tools such as electronic medical records, staff management, appointment scheduling, schedule coordination, and others. This software also reduces paperwork and offers more convenience and insights from historic data to manage the veterinary business.
