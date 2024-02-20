Nijigen no Mori's "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Permanent Attraction to be Renewed

One of the hand seals needed to activate a mechanism (pictured: the "Tiger" seal) Perform hand seals to activate ninja techniques (*For illustrative purposes)

"Earth Scroll" Mission Reopens Saturday, March 9th, 2024

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; Representative Director: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), operator of anime theme park "Nijigen no Mori" located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, will unveil a renewed version of the "Earth Scroll" mission at its "NARUTO＆BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" attraction. The Ninja-themed attraction was first opened in April 2019.

The "Earth Scroll" attraction features an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori. Participants must lend their strength to their ninja village comrades as they battle enemies in the "Cave of Legends". However, the only way to reach the cave is by gathering a number of seal stamps hidden around Shinobi-Zato. The stamps can be obtained from 12 spots within the area.

Some must be collected from special ninja experience spots which use digital technology to read participants' hand movements. By correctly performing ninja hand seals in front of the monitors at these spots, they can activate ninja techniques and obtain stamps. These interactive features create an immersive experience, allowing fans to feel part of the anime worlds that they love.

■"NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" Earth Scroll Renewal Summary

Date: Saturday, March 9th, 2024

Location: Anime park Nijigen no Mori (within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park), 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Opening hours: 10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m. (Last entry 8:00 p.m.)

Content: Participants follow an original storyline exclusive to Nijigen no Mori, gathering the seal stamps hidden throughout the attraction area in order to make their way to the " Legendary Cave" and support their Ninja village comrades in battle. They must collect seals at 12 spots within the attraction in order to progress to the final goal. Augmented reality technology allows participants to activate ninja techniques, creating a highly immersive anime experience.

Fee: Adults 3,300 yen (inc. tax) *Junior high school students and older /

Children 1,200 yen (inc. tax) *Elementary school students and younger (5-11 years old)

*Children of elementary school and age and below must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

*Children aged 4 years and younger may enter free of charge

*The above fees include participation in both the "Earth Scroll" and "Heaven Scroll" attractions at the NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

URL: https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Notes: The "Earth Scroll" attraction will be closed for renovations from January 29th until March 8th.

*The puzzle-solving event "Earth Scroll ~Gaiden~" will be available during the closure period from February 3rd to March 8th. Please see the official website for details.

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc. Nijigen no Mori Management Office Tel: 0799-64-7061

■Overview of Anime Park Nijigen no Mori, Within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park

Since 2008, Pasona Group has been collaborating with local government agencies and organizations on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture in various initiatives aimed at attracting human resources to the island, taking a unique approach to regional revitalization. Following the prefectural government's call for private business proposals for the development of Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, the "Awaji Manga & Anime Project" was selected in 2013. Since then, in the expansive 134.8 hectares of beautiful natural parkland, a number of new facilities have been created and developed with the aim of revitalizing the region through tourism.

*Further details can be found on the official website: (https://nijigennomori.com/en/)

Ⓒ Masashi Kishimoto Scott / Shueisha · TV Tokyo · Pierrot