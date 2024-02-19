Harbor Game Con Returns to Brookings Oregon on March 16th

This is a press release from Harbor Game Con:

Harbor Game Con is returning to Brookings Oregon on March 16, 2024. The convention is 100 percent free and open to all ages. Come and enjoy a day of roleplaying games such as Dungeons and Dragons, card-based games like Magic the Gathering and take advantage of the free open board game library. Gamers of all experience levels are welcome. Vendors will be on hand offering crafts, toys, games and food.

WHAT: Second ever Harbor Game Con, Brookings premier gaming convention.

WHEN: Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM PDT

WHERE: Brookings Elks lodge #1934 800 Elk Dr, Brookings, OR 97415

HOW: Players can sign up for games in advance March 1st – March 15th by visiting The Whimsical Griffin store in Brookings Oregon. Early sign up is not required, attendees can join games the day of the event.

LEARN MORE: Please visit HarborGameCon.com for a full schedule of events.

Additional Information: