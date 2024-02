“The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us” – A True Crime Live Tour Launches Today To 40+ U.S. Cities

Dr. Rachel Toles

National tour brings the master class to more than 40 cities through April 2024; Tickets on Sale Now.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial killers and their shocking, brutal and senseless acts of violence have long fascinated people. What compels an individual to commit such horrific crimes? Now, there is an opportunity to go behind the headlines and delve directly into the minds of notorious modern-day serial killers, getting up-close and personal into what motivates them. It’s all part of The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us , an extraordinary experience hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles, renowned Clinical Psychologist and criminal expert who has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok and first became fascinated with true crime when she witnessed the violent death of a teenage girl. The national tour starts today in Portland, OR before heading to more than 40 cities through April 2024.The Psychology of Serial Killers is a touring master class into this very dark subject, tackling such questions as:• What makes a serial killer?• What is their motivation to kill and kill again?• Are there different types of serial killers?• Do they share common traits?• Why are we so obsessed by them?• How do we defend ourselves against a serial killer?Most serial killers live seemingly normal lives among their neighbors while commiting unspeakable murders for years before being apprehended. Attendees will get chilling insights into these deviant minds, their motivations and warped view of the world. As Dr. Toles explores the actual nuerological brain activity and psychology behind those who desire to kill multiple times, she will provide fresh perspectives on headline grabbers like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and John Wayne Gacy. She will also discuss some lesser known, yet equally fascinating serial killers.Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a live Q&A session with Dr. Toles.“The Psychology of Serial Killers is not a typical lecture series; it pairs my deep understanding of human psychology with infamous and misunderstood cases, ultimately providing new insights and perspectives to the phenomenon of serial homicide. Humans seek to reveal the ‘why’ in order to unlock the mysteries behind this unnerving topic,” says Dr. Toles. “Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of how these criminals develop and what drives them to do what they do. We’ll simultaneously learn something about ourselves, and why we are so fascinated by the likes of Dahmer, Gacy, Bundy, and others.”2024 Tour Dates for The Psychology of Serial KillersDate | City | VenueFeb. 20 | Portland, OR | Newmark TheatreFeb. 21 | Seattle, WA | Neptune TheatreFeb. 22 | Boise, ID | Egyptian TheatreFeb. 23 | Napa, CA | Uptown TheatreFeb. 24 | Anaheim, CA | City National Grove of AnaheimFeb. 25 | San Luis Obispo, CA | Fremont TheaterFeb. 27 | Sacramento, CA | Crest TheatreFeb. 28 | San Diego, CA | The MagnoliaFeb. 29 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Fred Kavli TheaterMarch 1 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theater PhoenixMarch 2 | Santa Fe, NM | The Lensic Performing Arts CenterMarch 3 | Parker, CO | Parker Arts, Culture & Events CenterMarch 5 | Wichita, KS | Orpheum TheatreMarch 6 | Omaha, NE | The AstroMarch 7 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown TheaterMarch 8 | St. Paul, MN | The Fitzgerald TheaterMarch 9 | Madison, WI | Barrymore TheatreMarch 10 | Milwaukee, WI | The Pabst TheaterMarch 12 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant TheatreMarch 13 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 MonroeMarch 14 | Columbus, OH | Lincoln TheatreMarch 15 | Pontiac, MI | Flagstar Strand TheatreMarch 16 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart'sMarch 17 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian TheatreApril 2 | Annapolis, MD | Maryland HallApril 3 | Morgantown, WV | Metropolitan TheatreApril 4 | State College, PA | State TheaterApril 5 | Stroudsburg, PA | The Sherman TheaterApril 6 | York, PA Appell | Center for the Performing ArtsApril 7 | Ridgefield, CT | Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 9 | Charleston, WV | Clay CenterApril 10 | Durham, NC | Fletcher Hall at The Carolina TheatreApril 11 | Knoxville, TN | Bijou TheatreApril 12 | Richmond, VA | The NationalApril 14 | Charlotte, NC | Knight TheaterApril 17 | Asheville, NC | The Orange PeelApril 19 | Atlanta, GA | Center Stage TheaterApril 20 | Chattanooga, TN | Walker TheatreApril 21 | Birmingham, AL | BJCC TheatreApril 23 | Charleston, SC | The Riviera TheaterApril 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreApril 25 | The Villages, FL | Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts CenterApril 26 | Clearwater, FL | The Bilheimer Capitol TheatreApril 27 | Orlando, FL | The Plaza LiveApril 28 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The ParkerFor more information about where to purchase tickets to “The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us”, visit www.psychologyofserialkillers.com and follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram