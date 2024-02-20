“The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us” – A True Crime Live Tour Launches Today To 40+ U.S. Cities
National tour brings the master class to more than 40 cities through April 2024; Tickets on Sale Now.
Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of how these criminals develop and what drives them to do what they do.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial killers and their shocking, brutal and senseless acts of violence have long fascinated people. What compels an individual to commit such horrific crimes? Now, there is an opportunity to go behind the headlines and delve directly into the minds of notorious modern-day serial killers, getting up-close and personal into what motivates them. It’s all part of The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us, an extraordinary experience hosted by Dr. Rachel Toles, renowned Clinical Psychologist and criminal expert who has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok and first became fascinated with true crime when she witnessed the violent death of a teenage girl. The national tour starts today in Portland, OR before heading to more than 40 cities through April 2024.
— Dr. Rachel Toles
The Psychology of Serial Killers is a touring master class into this very dark subject, tackling such questions as:
• What makes a serial killer?
• What is their motivation to kill and kill again?
• Are there different types of serial killers?
• Do they share common traits?
• Why are we so obsessed by them?
• How do we defend ourselves against a serial killer?
Most serial killers live seemingly normal lives among their neighbors while commiting unspeakable murders for years before being apprehended. Attendees will get chilling insights into these deviant minds, their motivations and warped view of the world. As Dr. Toles explores the actual nuerological brain activity and psychology behind those who desire to kill multiple times, she will provide fresh perspectives on headline grabbers like Jeffrey Dahmer, Ted Bundy, Richard Ramirez and John Wayne Gacy. She will also discuss some lesser known, yet equally fascinating serial killers.
Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a live Q&A session with Dr. Toles.
“The Psychology of Serial Killers is not a typical lecture series; it pairs my deep understanding of human psychology with infamous and misunderstood cases, ultimately providing new insights and perspectives to the phenomenon of serial homicide. Humans seek to reveal the ‘why’ in order to unlock the mysteries behind this unnerving topic,” says Dr. Toles. “Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding of how these criminals develop and what drives them to do what they do. We’ll simultaneously learn something about ourselves, and why we are so fascinated by the likes of Dahmer, Gacy, Bundy, and others.”
2024 Tour Dates for The Psychology of Serial Killers
Date | City | Venue
Feb. 20 | Portland, OR | Newmark Theatre
Feb. 21 | Seattle, WA | Neptune Theatre
Feb. 22 | Boise, ID | Egyptian Theatre
Feb. 23 | Napa, CA | Uptown Theatre
Feb. 24 | Anaheim, CA | City National Grove of Anaheim
Feb. 25 | San Luis Obispo, CA | Fremont Theater
Feb. 27 | Sacramento, CA | Crest Theatre
Feb. 28 | San Diego, CA | The Magnolia
Feb. 29 | Thousand Oaks, CA | Fred Kavli Theater
March 1 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theater Phoenix
March 2 | Santa Fe, NM | The Lensic Performing Arts Center
March 3 | Parker, CO | Parker Arts, Culture & Events Center
March 5 | Wichita, KS | Orpheum Theatre
March 6 | Omaha, NE | The Astro
March 7 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater
March 8 | St. Paul, MN | The Fitzgerald Theater
March 9 | Madison, WI | Barrymore Theatre
March 10 | Milwaukee, WI | The Pabst Theater
March 12 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant Theatre
March 13 | Grand Rapids, MI | GLC Live at 20 Monroe
March 14 | Columbus, OH | Lincoln Theatre
March 15 | Pontiac, MI | Flagstar Strand Theatre
March 16 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart's
March 17 | Pittsburgh, PA | Roxian Theatre
April 2 | Annapolis, MD | Maryland Hall
April 3 | Morgantown, WV | Metropolitan Theatre
April 4 | State College, PA | State Theater
April 5 | Stroudsburg, PA | The Sherman Theater
April 6 | York, PA Appell | Center for the Performing Arts
April 7 | Ridgefield, CT | Ridgefield Playhouse
April 9 | Charleston, WV | Clay Center
April 10 | Durham, NC | Fletcher Hall at The Carolina Theatre
April 11 | Knoxville, TN | Bijou Theatre
April 12 | Richmond, VA | The National
April 14 | Charlotte, NC | Knight Theater
April 17 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel
April 19 | Atlanta, GA | Center Stage Theater
April 20 | Chattanooga, TN | Walker Theatre
April 21 | Birmingham, AL | BJCC Theatre
April 23 | Charleston, SC | The Riviera Theater
April 24 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
April 25 | The Villages, FL | Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
April 26 | Clearwater, FL | The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
April 27 | Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live
April 28 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker
For more information about where to purchase tickets to “The Psychology of Serial Killers and Why They Captivate Us”, visit www.psychologyofserialkillers.com and follow the tour on Facebook and Instagram.
