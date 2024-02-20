Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International, Forecasts Increased Online Retail Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- As digital commerce continues to evolve, Nutritional Products International (NPI), under the leadership of industry veteran Mitch Gould, anticipates a significant shift towards online shopping, predominantly influenced by younger generations' shopping behaviors. This trend, fueled by the digital nativity of younger consumers, promises to reshape the retail landscape significantly in the years to come.
"The retail industry is witnessing a transformative phase where online shopping is becoming the norm rather than the exception, especially among the younger demographics," said Mitch Gould, CEO of Nutritional Products International. "As the older generation ages out, we're seeing a natural progression towards digital platforms, which is set to increase the online retail market share substantially.”
With over 100 years of combined experience in the retail distribution sector, NPI boasts a stellar track record of assisting brands of all sizes to penetrate and flourish within the U.S. retail market. The company prides itself on consistently exceeding client expectations through its deep-rooted relationships with key buyers across the nation, facilitating entry into some of the largest retail accounts in the United States.
NPI's success is built on providing clients with steady business growth, focusing on enhancing bottom-line performance through advanced analytics, strategic planning, and leveraging networks of power brokers across major retail channels. The company's innovative approach, dubbed the "Evolution of Distribution" by Gould, streamlines the market entry process for international companies and startups, offering a simplified path to U.S. retail success.
Gould has procured orders from nearly every major retailer in the United States, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walgreens, GNC, CVS, Rite Aid, and Costco.
Additionally, throughout his career, Gould has spanned various consumer categories, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, pet products, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and beverages. His portfolio boasts representation of renowned brands such as Igloo, Rubbermaid, Sunbeam, Remington, Chapin, Paramount, Miracle-Gro, Native Remedies, and SlimFX.
As an extension of its client brands, NPI serves as its U.S. headquarters, managing sales, marketing, and operations. This centralized strategy is supported by InHealth Media (IHM), NPI's sister company, ensuring a cohesive approach to product launch and promotion.
To explore NPI's comprehensive services, please visit www.nutricompany.com. For more information on IHM, visit www.inhealthmedia.com.
MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
ABOUT IN HEALTH MEDIA
InHealth Media is a result-driven, strategy-based, creatively focused media agency that provides comprehensive media services with a global reach for sports, health and wellness, beauty, personal care and nutrition markets.
Kayla Zadel
