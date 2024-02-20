BARBRI Broadens its Commitment to Legal Education: CLS Unveils Alliance with New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT)

About

BARBRI is a tech-enabled global learning company dedicated to meeting the legal education and specialized learning needs of law students, attorneys, and other professionals throughout their careers. BARBRI’s success is built upon its unmatched technology and innovative pedagogy, combined with the ability to harness data analytics, behavioral economics, learning science, and more to develop solutions for learners and institutions. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.4 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses. These include U.S. bar prep, curriculum, assessment, global license preparation, and a full suite of learning programs for professionals. BARBRI, founded in 1967, is a Francisco Partners portfolio company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.

