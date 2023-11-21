ACEDS, A BARBRI Professional Education Company, Launches the International eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program
The International eDEx Program provides jurisdictionally neutral e-discovery training for legal professionals beyond U.S. borders.
This new program focuses on universally applicable principles and best practices, making it the first e-discovery course of its kind that is genuinely globally relevant”DALLAS, TEXAS , UNITED STATES, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responding to the global demand for e-discovery training tailored to legal professionals outside the United States, the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery and part of BARBRI Professional Education, today announced the launch of its International eDiscovery Executive Certificate Program.
— Mike Quartararo, President of ACEDS
E-discovery, or e-disclosure, is not confined to the United States, as it plays a vital role in litigation, regulatory matters, and internal investigations worldwide. The International eDEx Program equips legal, business, and technical professionals, from students to seasoned lawyers, paralegals, and IT professionals, with the foundational knowledge needed to navigate the critical processes related to managing e-discovery projects and data related to regulatory inquiries or internal investigations.
The International eDEx program retains the quality and comprehensive content of ACEDS’ original foundational e-discovery training while eliminating references to U.S. laws, rules, and practices. “We wanted to preserve the rigor and depth of the original eDEx program but replace the US-centric content with more emphasis on internationally recognized concepts,” said Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS. “This new program focuses on universally applicable principles and best practices, making it the first e-discovery course of its kind that is genuinely globally relevant,” he added.
The online, self-paced International eDEx program includes lessons on international e-discovery, project planning, budgeting, information governance, and the collection, processing, review, and production of ESI. Included in the program is a one-year membership with ACEDS and access to additional resources from BARBRI Professional Education.
"The International eDEx Program ensures that legal professionals around the world have an opportunity to access unparalleled e-discovery training that not only transcends geographical boundaries but also empowers them to thrive in today’s global e-discovery community," Quartararo said.
For more information about the International eDEx Program, please visit ACEDS.org.
About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider The BARBRI Group, is a global association for professionals working in e-discovery, information governance, compliance, and the broader legal community. ACEDS provides training and certification in e-discovery and related disciplines to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. The CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and ongoing education. The CEDS credential is held by legal professionals at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 30 chapters, with locations in major U.S. cities, the UK, Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia-New Zealand, and South Africa. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and validate their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.
About BARBRI
BARBRI is the global leader in technology-enabled legal education with leadership positions in the US and the UK. Dedicated to providing unparalleled innovation and excellence in legal education, BARBRI delivers outstanding success to learners by providing the most trusted and industry leading products under one unified experience and across every step of the legal learner’s path. Building on the success of its core bar courses, which have helped more than 1.5 million lawyers around the world pass a U.S. bar exam, BARBRI offers a comprehensive suite of learning solutions for higher education institutions and law-related businesses empowering every step of legal learning journey. Founded in 1967, BARBRI is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices throughout the United States and around the world.
