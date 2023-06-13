ACEDS Launches Micro Courses for the E-Discovery Community and Legal Professionals
A new series of micro courses designed to provide short, relevant, and affordable training on specific topics related to e-discovery and adjacent topicsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery and part of The BARBRI Global group of legal education companies, today launched a new series of micro courses designed to provide short, relevant, and affordable training on specific topics related to e-discovery and adjacent topics.
“At ACEDS, we recognize that not everyone has the time or resources to pursue long-form education programs,” said Mike Quartararo, president of ACEDS. “Some legal professionals need to focus on specific skills, and they need the content to be easily accessible and affordable. At the same time, we see a growing trend for programs that issue a micro credential that establishes completion of training on a particular topic,” he added. “So, we have partnered with several organizations and individuals to create short-form micro courses intended to meet the learner where they are and provide timely, relevant knowledge and skill in areas of interest to the e-discovery community.”
Among the micro courses launched today are:
• Introduction to E-Discovery
• Data Forensics and Collection of ESI
• Discovery and the US Legal Framework
• Legal Hold Interactive Training
• Understanding GDPR Compliance
• Information Governance, Identification and Preservation of ESI
• Understanding Financial Statements
• Introduction to Financial Analysis
These micro courses are intended for lawyers, paralegals, litigation support and legal operations professionals, or anyone interested in a career or in upskilling in particular areas of e-discovery. They are all designed for independent self-study and no prior experience or knowledge of e-discovery is required. Members of ACEDS will have discounted access to the library of micro courses. A digital badge will be awarded for those completing each of the courses.
Additional programs are in the development pipeline and will be added to the library as they become available.
To learn more about the ACEDS Micro Courses, visit https://aceds.org/aceds-micro-courses/
About ACEDS
The Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS), part of leading legal education provider BARBRI Global, is the world’s leading organization for training and certification in e-discovery, information governance, and related disciplines. ACEDS provides training to corporate legal departments, law firms, the government, service providers and institutions of higher learning. Our flagship CEDS certification is recognized around the world and used to verify skills and competence in electronic discovery for organizations and individuals through training, certification, and continuing education. The CEDS credential is held by practitioners at the largest Fortune 500 companies, Am Law 200 firms and government agencies. ACEDS has 30 chapters in most major US cities, Canada, the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, South Africa, and Australia. Our goal is to help professionals and organizations reduce the costs and risks associated with e-discovery while helping to improve and verify their skills and advance their careers and overall technology competence in e-discovery and related fields.
Katie Saylor
Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS)
+1 913-219-4444
ksaylor@aceds.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube