St. Albans / DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001011
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/19/2024 at approximately 0829 hours
LOCATION: Saint Albans Road, Swanton, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Shalik Kelly
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/19/24 at approximately 0829 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that a male had left his residence in a vehicle and was believed to be intoxicated. The operator subsequently returned to his residence, and it was determined that the operator, Shalik Kelly, was impaired. Kelly was arrested and brought to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. Kelly was transported to Northwest Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in court on 03/11/24 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/24 0830 hrs.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993