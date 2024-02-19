St. Albans / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001011

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/19/2024 at approximately 0829 hours

LOCATION: Saint Albans Road, Swanton, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Shalik Kelly

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/19/24 at approximately 0829 hours, The Vermont State Police received a report that a male had left his residence in a vehicle and was believed to be intoxicated. The operator subsequently returned to his residence, and it was determined that the operator, Shalik Kelly, was impaired. Kelly was arrested and brought to the VSP St. Albans Barracks for processing. Kelly was transported to Northwest Correctional Facility and was issued a citation to appear in court on 03/11/24 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/24 0830 hrs.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov