Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey Celebrates One Million Subscribers on YouTube
TYT - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey crossed one million subscribers on YouTube!LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey crossed one million subscribers on YouTube! This marks impressive audience growth since the show was picked up by the network in 2021. Last year, the show was also recognized as “America’s Fastest Growing Television News Show” by The Hicks Evaluation Group. Most recently, Dr. Richey was awarded with the Fifth Estate: Champion in New Media Award by the Multicultural Media and Correspondents Association. Indisputable’s success demonstrates an appetite for truth and authenticity in the news and politics vertical.
Host Dr. Richey said, “We move as a team, so when Indisputable crossed the one million subscribers mark on YouTube, that means we all did...from the producers to TYT support staff, and especially you, the viewer. While the show has millions of viewers daily, it's an added layer of trust and connection when someone takes the time to click the 'subscribe' button or join as a member. When I tell you we wake up every morning with the viewer in mind, that's not an understatement. Authentic news commentary grounded in truth and facts will be delivered no matter what because we actually love and care deeply for our audience, community, country, and global society. I’m honored to have created a community of viewers on YouTube who care about creating real change and fighting for justice in all forms. The truth isn’t always easy to find, but you will always find it on Indisputable.”
Senator Jon Ossoff described Dr. Richey’s journalism as, “...fulfilling your public obligation to bring facts into public light and into the awareness of policy makers...” Sen. Ossoff was referring to Dr. Richey’s exclusive reporting on allegations of misconduct at Victorville Prison in California. Civil Rights Attorney, Benjamin Crump, also credited Dr. Richey for speaking truth to power and, “...changing the landscape in America.” Through popular segments like ‘I Wish a Karen Would’ and exclusive reporting, Indisputable has become a trusted source for news consumers.
TYT’s Head of Programming Judith Benezra shared, “Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey celebrates this triumphant moment as it achieves a remarkable milestone - one million subscribers on YouTube. A powerful testament to its unwavering commitment to justice, Indisputable stands tall, and has become the definitive destination for an audience seeking truth and integrity. Indisputable is not just a show; it's a groundbreaking movement, an unassailable force shaping the narrative of justice in the digital media landscape."
One example is Dr. Richey obtained exclusive footage of five jail officials brutalizing Jarrett Hobbs in a jail cell at the Camden County Jail in the City of New Brunswick, Georgia. Hobbs told Indisputable: “I really thought I was going to lose my life that night. That was the only thing I was telling myself, was ‘don’t fall to the ground,’ because you know that’s how George Floyd died. So, that’s why I would not fall to the ground even though I had five or six officers on me. It could have been the last day of my life.” Dr. Richey’s exclusive reporting and commentary on Jarrett Hobbs went viral on social media for shedding light on police abuse. Indisputable has broken several other stories about police brutality, corruption, and other subjects.
A little bit about Dr. Richey. He hosts the award-winning ‘Rashad Richey Morning Show’ in Atlanta and was most recently recognized by the Georgia Greater Black Chamber of Commerce as Media Personality of the Year and was the youngest inductee into the Black Radio Hall of Fame. He was also honored with the prestigious White House Presidential Volunteer Service Award for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy. He received the Global Icon Award in the Black Media Honors. Dr. Richey also hosts ‘The Rashad Richey Review’ on SiriusXM Urban View.
About TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, Local Now, FuboTV, and more. TYT is also available as a podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
