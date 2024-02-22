Uptiv Health and Lyn Health Launch Industry-First Infusion Whole Person Care Platform, Including Behavioral Health
The New Offering, Uptiv360, Provides a Holistic Patient-First Care Experience Improving Chronic Condition Outcomes and Reducing Costs
Our partnership with Lyn Health offers chronic care management and behavioral health to a patient group who often face complex healthcare journeys.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uptiv Health, an innovative tech-enabled infusion platform, and Lyn Health, a human-centric healthcare provider for poly-chronic patients, today announced a strategic partnership to redefine infusion care through an industry-first holistic offering, Uptiv360, integrating infusion therapy with comprehensive chronic care management.
— Torben Nielsen
The partnership enables a multi-specialty care team to guide patients through their complex healthcare journey by providing care coordination, care navigation, medication management and behavioral health. The care team uses Uptiv’s unmatched technology platform to deliver a state-of-the-art in-person and virtual patient experience.
“Uptiv Health’s mission is to humanize infusion and chronic care. We are committed to empowering our patients with quality infusion treatments and providing a pathway to a healthier, more fulfilling life. Our partnership with Lyn Health offers chronic care management and behavioral health to a patient group who often face complex healthcare journeys. Our joint offering, Uptiv360, is another exciting step in our journey to fulfill our mission,” said Torben Nielsen, co-founder and CEO of Uptiv Health.
The integrated patient experience begins with an app-based onboarding process followed by an assessment with a nurse practitioner during the patient’s infusion visit. Patients are seamlessly connected with Lyn Health care teams within 48 hours of eligibility to receive virtual, concierge-style chronic condition management services, including behavioral health support.
According to CDC, people with certain chronic conditions are 2-3 times more likely to suffer from depression. “It is without question that the intersection between chronic diseases and mental health is where we’ll find the answers to America’s healthcare crisis. If we can address mental health early, we have a shot at preventing the onset or worsening progression of chronic diseases, and if we can treat chronic diseases with attention to what a toll it can have on the psyche, we can go a long way in helping our patients live longer, healthier lives. Uptiv Health’s world-class infusion care, patient engagement app and individualized attention offers the ideal setting for Lyn Health to deliver this concierge-level care to everyone,” said Dr. Jane Himmelvo, CEO of Lyn Health.
Uptiv Health and Lyn Health’s partnership redefines traditional infusion care by introducing a new and holistic patient-centered care model. Combined with a modern technology stack, this new care model will improve outcomes and reduce costs.
ABOUT LYN HEALTH
Lyn Health is human-centric healthcare for people with multiple chronic conditions, including behavioral health and obesity-related diseases, who drive the preponderance of commercial healthcare spend. Lyn delivers 24/7 clinical and care coordination services to meet the growing needs of a polychronic population. As a physician-led company, Lyn serves at the highest standard of evidence-based medical care, with measurable and goal-oriented results.
ABOUT UPTIV HEALTH
Uptiv Health, built at Redesign Health, redefines infusion therapy for patients suffering from chronic conditions. Providing a hybrid experience with comfortable, highly personalized in-person care and a consumer-friendly digital platform, Uptiv Health ensures patients’ overall well-being. The platform simplifies onboarding, communication, appointments, payments, and symptom monitoring. Uptiv Health accepts Medicare, is in-network with most health insurance plans in Michigan, and provides transparent upfront pricing at a substantially lower cost than traditional hospital infusion treatment centers.
