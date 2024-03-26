Brand Murals: Revolutionizing Corporate and Commercial Spaces with Unique Murals That Connect and Inspire
Jen Flanagan stands with hand lettered mural of Whole Foods Market core values mural in Whole Foods Market Regional Conference Room.
Jen Flanagan paints a work in progress mural at a cafe in Kathmandu, frequented by travelers about to hike the Himalayas
Brand Murals: Transforming spaces in Philadelphia with custom, brand-focused murals designed by a unique artist-engineer duo.
Our goal is to help businesses stand out in a crowded market by providing them with a unique form of brand expression that resonates on a human level”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brand Murals, a pioneering venture in the mural industry, combines the expertise of seasoned branding and mural artist Jen Flanagan with structural engineer Rory Flanagan to create bespoke murals that foster human connection in the digital age. Specializing in Philadelphia corporate mural art, Brand Murals offers businesses in Philadelphia and beyond a unique way to enhance their environments and engage with their audiences through brand identity murals in Philadelphia.
— Jen Flanagan, Co-Founder
With a deep understanding of the transformative power of art, Brand Murals focuses on creating spaces that not only inspire and motivate employees but also attract and retain customers. "In today's fast-paced digital world, the value of authentic, tangible human experiences has never been higher," says Jen Flanagan, co-founder of Brand Murals. "Our murals are designed to bring warmth, inspiration, and a personal touch to every space, making it memorable and distinct. We are proud to offer custom mural design and installation services that truly stand out."
Leveraging 15 years of experience in branding and brand identity, along with a decade of experience in hand lettering and mural art, Brand Murals excels in translating a company's ethos and values into visual stories. The addition of structural engineering expertise, provided by co-founder Rory Flanagan, ensures that each mural not only complements the aesthetics of a space but is also seamlessly integrated into its architecture. This unique blend of skills allows Brand Murals to offer comprehensive mural solutions, from initial concept to final execution, including 3D models that visualize the mural in its intended environment.
Brand Murals's services cater to a wide range of businesses, from corporate conference rooms seeking to inspire teamwork and innovation, to restaurants and cafes looking to create Instagram-worthy interiors that enhance customer experience. "Our goal is to help businesses stand out in a crowded market by providing them with a unique form of brand expression that resonates on a human level," Jen adds.
As Brand Murals launches its services in Philadelphia, the company is poised to set a new standard in how businesses leverage art for branding and customer engagement. The team is ready to collaborate with forward-thinking businesses looking to transform their spaces and make a lasting impression in an increasingly digital world.
For more information, to schedule a consultation, or to view Brand Murals's portfolio, visit www.BrandMurals.com.
