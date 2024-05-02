Rumi Spice Celebrates a Decade of Impact and Innovation
Women during the saffron harvest in Herat, Afghanistan harvesting Rumi Spice premium Afghan Saffron.
Rumi Spice: 10 Years of Flavor & Impact, Celebrating a Decade of Empowering Afghan Lives & Introducing the World to Unmatched Afghan Spices.
In a culinary landscape often filled with compromise, Rumi Spice stands as a beacon for those who seek more—more flavor, more impact, more connection”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rumi Spice, a pioneer in sourcing premium Afghan saffron and spices, is proud to announce a dual celebration: the 10-year anniversary of its founding and the 7-year anniversary of its transformative appearance on Shark Tank on May 5, 2024.
— Keith Alaniz, Founder & CEO of Rumi Spice
Founded by veterans with a vision to bridge worlds through flavor and opportunity, Rumi Spice has not only introduced unparalleled Afghan spices to global kitchens but has also championed economic stability and empowerment in Afghanistan.
"In a culinary landscape often filled with compromise, Rumi Spice stands as a beacon for those who seek more—more flavor, more impact, more connection," says Keith Alaniz, CEO & co-founder. "Our journey began with a simple but powerful mission: to create a sustainable economy in Afghanistan, leveraging the country's rich agricultural heritage. The pivotal moment came when we introduced Afghan saffron to the U.S. market, transforming the lives of local farmers and setting a new standard for quality and purpose in the spice industry."
Rumi Spice's mission captivated the hearts and minds of millions when the company appeared on Shark Tank in 2017. With Mark Cuban's investment, Rumi Spice expanded its reach, empowering even more Afghan farmers and women, and solidifying its position as a leader in ethical sourcing and social entrepreneurship.
Over the past decade, Rumi Spice has achieved remarkable milestones:
-Supporting over 10,000 sustainable Afghan livelihoods
-Becoming the largest private employer of women in Afghanistan
-Introducing 7 spices to Whole Foods nationwide (and adding more in 2024)
-Generating over $3 million in direct economic impact in Afghanistan
Rumi Spice's product line has evolved from exclusively offering saffron to include an array of whole spices and unique blends, each directly sourced from Afghan farmers. This commitment to quality and sustainability remains the cornerstone of Rumi Spice's success and the pathway to achieving its North Star mission of supporting sustainable livelihoods in Afghanistan.
As Rumi Spice looks to the future, the company is focused on expanding its impact, with plans to support 1 million sustainable Afghan livelihoods by its 20th anniversary. New initiatives and product expansions are underway, promising to bring even more of Afghanistan's rich flavors to the world. With a national population of 40.1 million, this ambitious goal underscores Rumi Spice's commitment to substantial and transformative social and economic change, aiming to significantly improve the lives of a substantial segment of the Afghan population through direct engagement and empowerment in the agricultural sector.
Rumi Spice invites customers, partners, and supporters to join in celebrating this significant milestone. Engage with us through our website, social media channels, or upcoming anniversary events, and become part of a movement that transcends borders and transforms lives.
"We are profoundly grateful to everyone who has joined us on this journey," says Alaniz. "Your support fuels our mission and makes every achievement possible. Together, we are creating a legacy of hope, opportunity, and flavor that will resonate for generations to come."
About Rumi Spice
Rumi Spice is more than a spice company; it's a mission-driven enterprise dedicated to providing sustainable livelihoods in Afghanistan through the direct sourcing of premium spices. Founded by veterans, Rumi Spice is committed to empowering Afghan farmers and women, promoting peace, and bringing the rich flavors of Afghanistan to the world.
