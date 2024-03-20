Rumi Spice Launches into Food Service Sector, Offering Premium, Ethically Sourced Spices to Culinary Professionals
Rumi Spice expands into food service, offering premium saffron and chef spices, ethically sourced to enhance menus and impact lives in Afghanistan.
We're not just selling spices; we're inviting our food service partners to become part of a movement that values quality, transparency, and ethical practices in every step of the supply chain”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting expansion of its mission to provide unparalleled flavors while fostering sustainable livelihoods in Afghanistan, Rumi Spice announces its entry into the food service sector. Starting in the San Antonio and Austin areas, this venture promises to make Rumi Spice's premium, ethically sourced spices available to a broader array of culinary professionals.
— Keith Alaniz, Founder & CEO of Rumi Spice
Rumi Spice, known for its top-quality saffron and other premium spices, has already marked its excellence by supplying to a select group of loyal Michelin-starred restaurants. These partnerships have not only showcased the exceptional quality of Rumi's offerings but also underscored the brand's commitment to enhancing culinary creations with unique, rich flavors. With this expansion, Rumi Spice is set to bring these coveted spices to restaurants of all sizes, eager to elevate their dishes with distinctive, high-quality ingredients.
"Our journey began with a simple yet powerful mission: to introduce the world to the exquisite spices of Afghanistan, while making a tangible difference in the lives of its people," said Keith Alaniz, CEO and co-founder of Rumi Spice. "This expansion into the food service sector is a significant leap towards amplifying our impact, offering chefs across the San Antonio and Austin areas—and soon, the entire nation—access to spices that are not just good for their menus, but also good for the world."
Rumi Spice stands out in the global spice market for its dedication to ethical sourcing and sustainability. By partnering directly with Afghan farmers, Rumi ensures that every spice, from their world-renowned saffron to their aromatic cumin and coriander, is not only of the highest quality but also contributes to the economic stability of Afghan communities. This commitment has positioned Rumi Spice as a leader in supporting over 10,000 sustainable livelihoods in Afghanistan, including becoming the largest private employer of women in the region.
The company's success with select food service customers, including supplying to Michelin-starred establishments, has demonstrated the demand for spices that offer more—more in terms of flavor, integrity, and impact. As Rumi Spice now opens its doors wider to the food service industry, it invites chefs and restaurateurs to join in its mission of culinary excellence and social responsibility.
"We're not just selling spices; we're inviting our food service partners to become part of a movement that values quality, transparency, and ethical practices in every step of the supply chain," Alaniz adds. "From the fields of Afghanistan to the kitchens of Texas, and beyond, we're building bridges that empower communities and enrich cuisines."
As Rumi Spice continues to grow, its vision extends beyond just supplying premium spices. The company aims to support 1 million sustainable Afghan livelihoods by its 20th anniversary, using its platform to foster peace and prosperity through the power of culinary innovation. With a national population of 40.1 million, this ambitious goal underscores Rumi Spice's commitment to substantial and transformative social and economic change, aiming to significantly improve the lives of a substantial segment of the Afghan population through direct engagement and empowerment in the agricultural sector.
For more information about Rumi Spice and its food service offerings, please visit rumispice.com/food-service
Keith Alaniz
Rumi Spice
press@rumispice.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other