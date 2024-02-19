Submit Release
House construction budget invests in housing, early learning, behavioral health 

OLYMPIA—House Capital Budget Chair Steve Tharinger (D-Port Townsend) released a $1.3 billion construction budget proposal making major investments in affordable housing, early learning, and behavioral health facilities. 

“This budget focuses on the challenges facing us in every corner of Washington state,” Tharinger said. “Working moms and dads can’t work without a place for their infants and toddlers—so we invest $50 million in new early learning centers. Folks struggling with mental health or addiction issues can’t get better when there’s no space for them at treatment centers, so we fund $84 million in new facilities.” 

Tharinger said the House budget partners with tribally operated facilities—which are being built around the state and accepting non-tribal patients—and other centers that treat addiction. 

“This budget also puts $160 million toward affordable housing and the homeless crisis,” Tharinger said. “Everyone needs a safe, warm place to sleep at night.” 

As for funding, the construction budget relies upon: 

  • $101 million in general-obligation bond revenue; 
  • $313 million from the Common School Construction Fund; and 
  • $670 million from Climate Commitment Act revenue 

The Climate Commitment Act revenues go toward the following projects and facilities:  

  • Clean energy development 
  • Grants to building owners for energy efficiency upgrades 
  • Salmon recovery; 
  • Carbon sequestration; and 
  • Grants for clean air in public schools. 

The budget proposal (House Bill 2089) receives a hearing in the House Capital Budget Committee at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. 

You can find more details and project lists here: https://fiscal.wa.gov/statebudgets/2024proposals/hc2024supp 

