19 February 2024

150

The Ambassador of Mexico presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova accepted copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Turkmenistan Jose Luis Martinez Hernandez.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere by means of establishing contacts between Foreign ministries and holding political consultations. Attention was also paid to the interaction of countries within various international platforms.

Topics of cooperation in cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical fields were also discussed. The areas of healthcare, sports, tourism and horse breeding are identified as promising areas of cooperation.