Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,115 in the last 365 days.

The Ambassador of Mexico presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

19 February 2024

150

The Ambassador of Mexico presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova accepted copies of credentials from the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican States to Turkmenistan Jose Luis Martinez Hernandez.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the parties spoke in favor of intensifying cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere by means of establishing contacts between Foreign ministries and holding political consultations. Attention was also paid to the interaction of countries within various international platforms.

Topics of cooperation in cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technical fields were also discussed. The areas of healthcare, sports, tourism and horse breeding are identified as promising areas of cooperation.

You just read:

The Ambassador of Mexico presented copies of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more